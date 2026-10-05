Carolina Hurricanes Suddenly Promote 27-Year-Old Skater Before Canadiens Game

After playing three games in the first week of the fresh 2026-27 NHL season, the Carolina Hurricanes have been awarded a few days off.

Through three games, the defending Stanley Cup champions are 1-1-1.

Next up on Carolina’s schedule is the Montreal Canadiens (on Tuesday, October 6), which is a rematch from the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals this past summer.

Before the Canadiens game, the Hurricanes made a roster announcement via their social media account.

Hurricanes to Recall Defenseman Juuso Valimaki

The Carolina Hurricanes X account made the following post, announcing a roster transaction:

Valimaki, 27, has not appeared in an NHL game since the 2024-25 season (with the *then* Utah Hockey Club.

ProHockeyRumors.com’s Brennan McClain wrote (about the roster move):

“Välimäki, 27, was selected by the Calgary Flames with the 16th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft. After two additional seasons with the WHL’s Tri-City Americans, Välimäki joined the professional ranks for the 2018-19 season. Unfortunately, Välimäki struggled to find his footing in Alberta. Throughout his tenure with the Flames, he split his time between Calgary and the AHL’s Stockton Heat. Across three seasons, he recorded three goals, 16 points, and a -4 rating over 82 games, averaging 15:29 of ice time per game. The following year, after failing to make the Flames roster out of training camp, the Arizona Coyotes claimed Välimäki off the waiver wire.”

It’s possible that there could be a corresponding transaction to the Välimäki news, which likely wouldn’t surface until sometime on Tuesday.

Taking a Quick Glance at Välimäki’s NHL Career

The 27-year-old defenseman has played in parts of six seasons between three organizations.

He’s logged 271 games played, and in that time frame, Valimäki has 72 career points (11 goals, 61 assists), and is a lifetime -7 on the +/- in his career.

His best campaign came in 2022-23 with the Arizona Coyotes, where he logged 34 points in 78 games.

The roster move is a clear indicator that the Hurricanes needed added depth on the blue line, and it’s unclear how long Välimäki’s stint will last with Carolina.