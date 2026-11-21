The Carolina Hurricanes are gearing up for a Saturday afternoon showdown against one of the league’s hottest teams.

When Carolina last played the Edmonton Oilers, they were missing key talent. Taylor Hall, Mark Jankowski, and Jordan Staal were all missing in that Oct. 22 matchup. That was a dagger for Carolina — especially with the defensive-minded Staal sitting out.

They were part of that early-season injury bug Carolina had to work its way through. But all three are back now, and they have been sound contributors.

Jankowski may be the most prominent. A career lower-liner, Jankowski has 10 goals this season, driving home how deep Carolina’s lineup is.

Hall has put up seven points and three goals in 13 appearances. Like Jankowski, he has also played primarily bottom-six minutes.

Staal has zero points in eight games. But his physical play remains present, even at an advanced age. Staal also has a 57.8 faceoff win percentage, once again showing off his reliability when Carolina needs possession.

Mike Babcock Acknowledged Hurricanes’ Lineup On Friday

Via Derek Van Diest of NHL.com, Oilers coach Mike Babcock said of Carolina, “They have more guys than the last time we played them, they’re going to be a deep team.”

Carolina won’t just have a deep group heading into Saturday’s matchup. They may be seeing red following a less-than-stellar showing in front of their home crowd on Thursday. One that drew intense criticism from forward Nikolaj Ehlers.

While even Carolina can improve their depth, Babcock and the Oilers know they are facing arguably the deepest team in hockey. One that has put up 4.0 goals per game that only a handful of teams — like the Montreal Canadiens and Nashville Predators — have figured out.

What makes Carolina even scarier? They proved they could play good hockey even without strong supplementary point producers in Hall and Jankowski. They also navigated Staal’s absence with relative ease. Not only is Carolina deep — they have incredible organizational depth.

Carolina Needs A Bounce-Back Performance On Several Fronts

On Thursday, Carolina deviated from its game. Their meager 27-shot total was a clear indication of that.

Couple that with the fact that they lost to a Stanley Cup-caliber team in the Montreal Canadiens, while gearing up to play another Stanley Cup-caliber team they lost to earlier in the season: the Edmonton Oilers? Even Carolina is entering a regular-season matchup with a point to prove.

They need to start beating the best teams in the league more often, and that hasn’t always been the case. Realistically, it’s impossible to win game in and game out against teams like Montreal and Edmonton. But remember, they also lost to the Florida Panthers — another great team when healthy — to kick off 2026-27.

To Carolina’s credit, they beat Montreal earlier in the season. Still, most of their wins have come against teams not currently in a playoff spot in the Eastern or Western Conference.

Being at full strength with Staal, Hall, and Jankowski back in the lineup will help them out there. But they must buckle down, play their brand of hockey, and prove they can consistently beat tough opponents.