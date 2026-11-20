Carolina Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky shared his thoughts on how the defending Stanley Cup champions can make an upgrade to their lineup.

The Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup last season, and they haven’t missed a beat so far this year, with a 16-3-3 record through 22 games for 35 points, the most in the Eastern Conference.

This is a great team once again, and they are among the favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

So, where can this trade upgrade ahead of the trade deadline? It’s not obvious, as the Hurricanes are good everywhere. But Tulsky is going to try to make sure his team is as deep as possible for another long playoff push.

Where Can the Hurricanes Upgrade?

Speaking to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, Tulsky shared his thoughts on where he sees the clearest path to upgrades for the Hurricanes.

“That’s a hard question to answer because it depends a lot on how things evolve from here. It’s possible we will have a series of injuries and need to address a short-term need created by that. We have good depth that we’re comfortable with, but you know, Mother Nature is always capable of testing your depth. The other thing that can happen is we don’t know what sort of players will become available. And if there is a chance to add high-end talent, we never want to miss out on that opportunity,” Tulsky said.

Per PuckPedia, the Hurricanes have over $10 million in cap room, so the team has no barrier to picking up essentially any player in the league via trade since it has the cap room to take on most contracts. When you consider how good this team is already, the fact they can add money makes the possibilities endless for this club.

Hurricanes Interested in Erik Karlsson

According to LeBrun, the Hurricanes are interested in Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson, though Tulsky could not specifically comment on him due to the NHL’s anti-tampering rules for players under contract with other teams.

“Keep an eye on pending unrestricted free agent defenseman Erik Karlsson, for example. The Canes tried hard to trade for him in the summer of 2023, and my understanding is they have remained fond of him. Obviously, Tulsky can’t comment, per the league’s tampering rules, but I can assure you Carolina will inquire about Karlsson when the time is right. Because, again, it’s what they do,” LeBrun wrote.