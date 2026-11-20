Pyotr Kochetkov may have been the losing goaltender in the Hurricanes‘ loss to the Canadiens. But his impressive run continued.

Kochetkov dropped to 12-1-1 this season as a starter. But he held up his end of the deal. Kochetkov allowed one goal in regulation before letting another slip by in overtime, courtesy of Lane Hutson.

Had Carolina’s skaters played a better game, they may have skated away with the win. That didn’t happen, and Kochetkov was the only one with any reason to celebrate.

Thursday night’s loss marked the 12th time this season that Kochetkov allowed two or fewer goals in a game. He allowed three in Carolina’s 6-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 20. He also let three in when Carolina lost to the Nashville Predators.

How good has Kochetkov been?

Through 14 starts, he has a .920 save percentage, a 1.64 GAA, two shutouts, and an .857 quality starts percentage. Carolina’s defense has been stellar, and it has helped Kochetkov out. His expected goals allowed (xGA) at even strength is 24.9. Even so, he has allowed just 20 goals at even strength.

Pyotr Kochetkov Remains A Driving Force For The Carolina Hurricanes

Kochetkov made history earlier in the month when he won 11 of his first 12 starts. That said, team performance can dictate wins and losses for a goaltender. When they start outperforming what’s expected of them, that’s when it’s easy to determine how much of a driving force they have been.

Players like Kochetkov can also bail their skaters out when they are having an off-night. That nearly occurred on Thursday, when Nikolaj Ehlers put Carolina on the board for its lone goal at 13:41 in the third period.

Ehlers also opened the game’s scoring late, only for Lane Hutson to answer at 15:01. Hutson’s overtime goal proved that players like Kochetkov can’t always be there to play the hero. But it showed that he can be there to hold opposing scoring units in check for the duration of regulation.

Given Carolina’s hot scoring units for most of the season, one would have expected them to have scored at least one more goal. That’s where most of the credit for Thursday night goes to Kochetkov.

Kochetkov On Pace For Several Career-Highs

Kochetkov posted 24 quality starts in 47 games during the 2024-25 season. After 14 starts in 2026-27, he already has 12 of them. He could shatter his quality starts record by midseason if he keeps up his current form.

He is also posting career-bests in save percentage and GAA, while he is already halfway to matching his single-season best in shutout wins. He is just two wins from crossing the halfway mark to match his single-season high of 27 in 2024-25.

Conventional wisdom states that the Hurricanes hit a glitch in an otherwise dream championship-defending season on Thursday night. Those glitches will happen a few more times with roughly three-quarters of the regular season schedule remaining.

Should Kochetkov and Carolina’s skaters keep working hand-in-hand, expect him to keep posting what is becoming a legendary season. If he can get the best of opposing high-octane scoring units, then there is no doubt Kochetkov will contend for the Vezina.