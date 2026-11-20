The Carolina Hurricanes are readying for a visit from the Edmonton Oilers in what one player calls a true “measuring stick” game.

The Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup last season and are currently in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Oilers, meanwhile, are in second place in the Western Conference, so this could truly be a 2027 Stanley Cup preview when these two teams meet on Saturday night.

‘Measuring Stick’ Game for Oilers and Hurricanes

Ahead of this clash of the titans on Saturday night, Oilers veteran Mattias Ekholm admitted that the game was a measuring stick for his team as they look to see how they stack up against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

“It’s a measuring stick, they’re the top team in the League for sure. We played them not too long ago, so we know what to expect. It’s an early game on a Saturday, so I’m sure the building will be nice and loud, and we’ll look to rebound from this,” Ekholm said (via NHL.com).

For Oilers forward Filip Hallander, the Hurricanes present a challenge because they are deep and have four lines that can score goals.

“They have so many lines that can produce and play good. They’re a four-line team and obviously they won last year, so it’s going to be a good challenge for us,” Hallander said.

Mike Babcock Knows How Good the Hurricanes Are

Oilers head coach Mike Babcock, who has been around the league for a long time, knows how good this stacked Hurricanes team is. He believes they are even better than the last time the two teams met, and knows that the Oilers are going to be in for a tough game when they go against the defending champs.

“They’re not trying to surprise us tomorrow and we’re not trying to surprise them. They have more guys than the last time we played them, they’re going to be a deep team. We’ve tried by moving people around to get a little deeper so we can come at you, shift after shift, after shift, and that’s our plan,” Babcock said.