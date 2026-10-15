Hi, Subscriber

Carolina Hurricanes Suddenly Announce 2 Roster Moves to Top Prospect, Jordan Staal

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Carolina Hurricanes v New York Islanders
Getty
ELMONT, NEW YORK - APRIL 14: Felix Unger Sorum #36 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates in his first NHL game against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on April 14, 2026 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes have announced a very intriguing roster move on one of their top prospects.

According to a team announcement, Felix Unger Sorum is being recalled from AHL Chicago.

It comes after the Hurricanes lost Taylor Hall to injury in their last contest (a win), and the news that Jordan Staal is going to miss a month or two with an injury.

Bradley Nadeau (the Hurricanes’ top prospect) was recalled earlier this week, and now Unger Sorum is headed to the NHL.

Hurricanes Recall Felix Unger Sorum; Jordan Staal to IR

Carolina Hurricanes v Florida Panthers
GettySUNRISE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: Felix Unger Sorum #36 of the Carolina Hurricanes in action against the Florida Panthers during the third period at Amerant Bank Arena on September 20, 2026 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The corresponding move is Jordan Staal being place on Injured Reserve.

The 21-year-old Unger Sorum has recorded one assist in four games with Chicago in 2026-27.

He had a brief stint with the Carolina Hurricanes earlier this year (in April), and recorded one assist.

It will be interesting to see what role he has with the Canes for their next contest against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon.

More on Felix Unger Sorum…

Florida Panthers v Carolina Hurricanes
GettyRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 27: Felix Unger Sorum #36 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates without the puck during the third period of their game against the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena on September 27, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Here is a piece of Unger Sorum’s NHL prospect bio, curated by NHL.com:

“Unger Sorum took a big step offensively in his second season playing in North America, leading Chicago in points after he had 20 (five goals, 15 assists) in 61 games as an AHL rookie in 2024-25, and continued to grow stronger, adding six pounds in the past year (6-0, 190). The 20-year-old got his first taste of the NHL, getting an assist in his debut against the New York Islanders on April 14, and is in position to earn more opportunities this season.”

He was drafted by the Hurricanes in the 3rd round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

All the reports about Unger Sorum point to him being a potential impact player for the Canes this season for as long as needed.

Quickly Looking at the Hurricanes Right Now

The Carolina Hurricanes are rolling right now and are winners of their last six games, which is good for the most points in the Metro Division and also for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The injuries to Hall and Staal may be a slight fork in the road, but with the contributions Carolina is receiving from Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov, nothing suggests the defending champs are going to slow down, especially against lesser opponents.

Through 8 games played, Carolina has 13 points, with an overall record of 6-1-1.

 

 

 

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Carolina Hurricanes Suddenly Announce 2 Roster Moves to Top Prospect, Jordan Staal

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x