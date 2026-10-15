Carolina Hurricanes Suddenly Announce 2 Roster Moves to Top Prospect, Jordan Staal

The Carolina Hurricanes have announced a very intriguing roster move on one of their top prospects.

According to a team announcement, Felix Unger Sorum is being recalled from AHL Chicago.

It comes after the Hurricanes lost Taylor Hall to injury in their last contest (a win), and the news that Jordan Staal is going to miss a month or two with an injury.

Bradley Nadeau (the Hurricanes’ top prospect) was recalled earlier this week, and now Unger Sorum is headed to the NHL.

Hurricanes Recall Felix Unger Sorum; Jordan Staal to IR

The corresponding move is Jordan Staal being place on Injured Reserve.

The 21-year-old Unger Sorum has recorded one assist in four games with Chicago in 2026-27.

He had a brief stint with the Carolina Hurricanes earlier this year (in April), and recorded one assist.

It will be interesting to see what role he has with the Canes for their next contest against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon.

More on Felix Unger Sorum…

Here is a piece of Unger Sorum’s NHL prospect bio, curated by NHL.com:

“Unger Sorum took a big step offensively in his second season playing in North America, leading Chicago in points after he had 20 (five goals, 15 assists) in 61 games as an AHL rookie in 2024-25, and continued to grow stronger, adding six pounds in the past year (6-0, 190). The 20-year-old got his first taste of the NHL, getting an assist in his debut against the New York Islanders on April 14, and is in position to earn more opportunities this season.”

He was drafted by the Hurricanes in the 3rd round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

All the reports about Unger Sorum point to him being a potential impact player for the Canes this season for as long as needed.

Quickly Looking at the Hurricanes Right Now

The Carolina Hurricanes are rolling right now and are winners of their last six games, which is good for the most points in the Metro Division and also for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The injuries to Hall and Staal may be a slight fork in the road, but with the contributions Carolina is receiving from Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov, nothing suggests the defending champs are going to slow down, especially against lesser opponents.

Through 8 games played, Carolina has 13 points, with an overall record of 6-1-1.