Carolina Hurricanes Receive Major Seth Jarvis Injury Update Before Canucks Game

The Carolina Hurricanes are back in action on Thursday (Oct. 8) against the Vancouver Canucks (at home).

The Canes are 2-1-1 through their first four games played on the young season, and facing the Canucks gives the defending Stanley Cup champions a chance to get in the win column for a 2nd straight game. Carolina defeated the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday evening.

Before the Canucks game, the Hurricanes received a very notable Seth Jarvis update, who has been absent from the ice this season.

Seth Jarvis Seen On Ice During Morning Skate

As the Hurricanes prepare for their matchup with the Canucks, Seth Jarvis was seen on the ice during morning skate.

He was seen in a regular practice shirt, as relayed by Hurricanes reporter Walt Ruff:

“Well, well, well… Seth Jarvis (offseason shoulder surgery) is in a regular practice jersey at morning skate for the #Canes. It is the first time we have seen him not in yellow. He’s working as an extra to start the day, so he’s not ready to return yet, but still a great sign.”

The Hurricanes haven’t had issues mustering up offense this season, but adding Seth Jarvis back to the fold, paired with other offensive stars like Taylor Hall, Nikolaj Ehlers. Sebastian Aho, and Logan Stankoven.

And that’s just to name a few.

Adding Seth Jarvis back to the mix will only give the Hurricanes another level of added offensive depth.

@HurricanesReport made the following post:

“UPDATE: Seth Jarvis is a full participant at morning skate, wearing a regular jersey for the first time since his shoulder surgery. He is skating as a healthy extra, but a return could be coming soon.”

Seth Jarvis underwent shoulder surgery during the offseason, and his return timeline seems to be way ahead of schedule.

Jarvis spoke with the media after the morning skate ahead of the Hurricanes contest with the Canucks, and had this to say, per @HurricanesReport:

“This is probably the biggest step I’ve had so far. Getting out of that, being able to take contact now. So now it’s just a matter of getting comfortable.”

Jarvis led the Hurricanes in goals scored in 2025-26, and came up clutch time and time again in the NHL playoffs last season.

There’s an argument to be made that he’s their best player, especially as a dynamic forward.

He’s also emerged as a true fan favorite in Raleigh, North Carolina, due to the postseason heroics.