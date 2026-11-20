The Carolina Hurricanes stunned their hometown fans in Thursday night’s heartbreaking loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

After returning home following two blowout wins in the NHL’s Global Series, Carolina dealt itself a reality check. Sure, the Canadiens played a sensational game, and they deserve credit.

If one asks Nikolaj Ehlers, he will have set the record straight. Following Thursday’s 2-1 overtime loss against Montreal, Ehlers said, via Peter Dewar and Walt Ruff of Hurricanes.com:

“We can always get more shots on net. We were passing up some good opportunities trying to make that last pass, and that’s not usually the team that we are. We shoot a lot. Tonight we definitely had the opportunities to shoot a little more than we did.”

Ehlers is right. Heading into the matchup, Carolina was among the league leaders in shots on goal, with 699. Broken down, that equaled 33.28 per game. On Thursday, Carolina outshot Montreal, but sent just 27 pucks at netminder Jakub Dobes.

From their high-octane special teams to their plethora of double-digit scorers so early in the season, the Hurricanes played like a team waiting for the perfect shot instead of playing their game. More often than not, that will cost a team.

Teams that score a lot like Carolina will especially suffer.

Hurricanes Provide Themselves A Blueprint Of How Not To Play

It was the fourth time in 22 games that Carolina logged 27 shots or fewer, and the fourth time they posted under 30 shots. In those four games, they are 1-0-3. While they haven’t lost in regulation when recording 27 shots or fewer, Carolina skated away with one point fewer than they otherwise would have.

It was also the second time they were held to one goal or less when posting 27 or fewer shots. In their season-opening shutout loss against the Florida Panthers, Carolina shot the puck 15 times.

They also never won a game by more than one goal when their shot totals were low. That lone win came on Oct. 29 against the lowly Columbus Blue Jackets.

Carolina Cannot Afford To Fall Into An Infamous Trap

Carolina (16-3-3) can chalk up Thursday’s loss as a lesson learned and a speed bump in what has otherwise been a successful championship-defense season. But games like these are concerning because of the trap a team like the Hurricanes can fall into.

That trap is the bad habit of constantly over-analyzing sequences. It involves passing the puck around, passing up on shots they otherwise would have taken, and looking for the highest-probability scoring chance.

While that strategy may boost a team’s shooting percentage, a lot can go wrong when they pass the puck too often. It takes one errant pass or an opponent deflecting the puck to end a sequence that could have resulted in a goal if someone shot at the net.

That’s something Carolina can’t do against a good team like Montreal. A team they should be familiar with after beating them in the Eastern Conference Finals earlier in the calendar year.

Next up, Carolina will play a team that has been every bit as high-octane as they have been: the Edmonton Oilers. If Carolina tries playing this way against Connor McDavid and Co., the Oilers will make them pay.