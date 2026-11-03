Hurricanes Favorites to Land Dylan Larkin, Odds Show

The market is currently pricing in the Carolina Hurricanes as the favorites to land former Detroit Red Wings star Dylan Larkin.

While the Nikita Kucherov situation has overshadowed the Larkin saga over the last couple of days, the erstwhile Detroit captain remains on the trade block. And given the star’s purported trade list, it’s the Hurricanes that have emerged as the betting favorites to land the 31-year-old.

The folks at BetOnline Sports & Casino have looked into the probabilities of potential destinations for Larkin. The Hurricanes came in as 3/1 frontrunners. That works out to 25% implied probability. While the numbers hardly show conclusively that Carolina is the go-to destination, the odds reflect a greater likelihood compared to other favorites.

The Minnesota Wild, widely believed to be the ideal destination for Dylan Larkin, shows 5/1 odds, with the Florida Panthers coming in at 6/1.

As for the Montreal Canadiens, a team very much in the rumor mill, they are a bit of a long shot at 14/1.

As it stands, Dylan Larkin is not playing for the Red Wings. He started the season the team’s roster, played in a handful of games, but has since chosen to hold out amid the lack of response from the organization.

There is no indication that a trade to the Hurricanes or any other team is imminent at this time.

Hurricanes Could Give Larkin an Ideal Role Behind Sebastian Aho

Carolina isn’t simply an appealing destination because it has the ambition to contend. The Hurricanes also look like a strong stylistic fit for Larkin.

His speed, ability to pressure defenders, and willingness to play an aggressive two-way game align naturally with the demands of Carolina’s system. Dylan Larkin can attack off the rush, drive possession through the middle of the ice, and create problems for opposing defenses without needing the offense built entirely around him.

The Hurricanes already have Sebastian Aho as their top-line center. Adding Larkin would give them a legitimate second-line option, allowing the club to spread its offensive responsibilities rather than leaning so heavily on Aho to carry the middle of the lineup.

It would also give Carolina a different look down the middle. Opponents would have to deal with two centers capable of pushing the pace, creating transition opportunities, and making life difficult on the forecheck. That’s a potentially uncomfortable matchup over a seven-game series.

Dylan Larkin wouldn’t need to displace Aho or become the face of the franchise. He could simply make an already dangerous lineup harder to contain.

Carolina Still Has Some Obstacles to Clear Before a Deal

The betting odds make sense from a hockey perspective, but they don’t account for everything Carolina would need to work out.

The first issue is the salary cap. The Hurricanes would have to clear enough space to accommodate Dylan Larkin’s contract, which likely means moving salary out as part of the process. This wouldn’t necessarily require major surgery, but it does add another layer to a deal that already figures to be expensive.

Then there’s the question of what Carolina can offer Detroit.

Seth Jarvis, Jackson Blake, and Logan Stankoven are reportedly off-limits, removing several attractive pieces from the conversation. That leaves the Hurricanes needing to assemble a package around other roster players, prospects, and draft capital that still meets Detroit’s expectations.

Alexander Nikishin could theoretically become part of the discussion, but his contract situation introduces uncertainty. That is not an insignificant concern for a team considering surrendering major assets for a player who needs to be signed.

Ultimately, Carolina may be an excellent fit for Dylan Larkin, but the Red Wings still have to like the return. The Hurricanes have the motivation and the stylistic reasons to pursue him. Whether they have the right combination of cap flexibility and trade assets is another question entirely.