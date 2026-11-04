Hurricanes Get Honest Assessment on What They Lacked vs. Predators

The Carolina Hurricanes had gone four games without a loss, having defeated the Winnipeg Jets 7-0, the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2, the Boston Bruins 2-1, and the St. Louis Blues 4-0 in their previous four outings.

However, their streak ended on Tuesday, November 3, when they suffered a 4-1 defeat to the Nashville Predators.

Following the game, ESPN’s Adam Gold analyzed what went wrong for Carolina during the postgame edition of his “Canes Corner” podcast.

According to the host, the Hurricanes struggled offensively against an outstanding performance from the Predators’ goaltender.

Adam Gold: Hurricanes Weren’t ‘Crisp Enough’ Offensively vs. Predators

Gold said, “For me, one of the things we always know is that Carolina is going to play hard. They’re going to play hard; they’re going to get to their game.”

“And I thought for the most part they did that tonight. Certainly, they played hard. And they didn’t take Nashville lightly. And they’re smarter than that.”

“But they weren’t necessarily crisp enough offensively to take advantage of the opportunities they had in the first period.”

“And again, I thought (Juuse) Saros played his best early and then played his, you know, I think backed it up the last half of the second period when Carolina probably could have scored three. And they only got the one from Jackson Blake.”

Unlike the Hurricanes, the Predators capitalized on their opportunities, even though Carolina dominated shots on goal, outshooting Nashville 30-20.

The goals came in the following order: Nicklaus Perbix opened the scoring for Nashville in the first period. Roman Josi extended the Predators’ lead in the second period, before Jackson Blake scored Carolina’s only goal of the game, also in the second.

Adam Edstrom restored Nashville’s two-goal advantage in the third period, while Ross Colton sealed the victory with an empty-net goal in the final minute.

What’s Ahead for the Carolina Hurricanes?

Looking ahead, the Hurricanes have a busy schedule, returning to action on Thursday, November 5, when they face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont.

They will then return home to host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, November 7, before traveling to Finland to face the Seattle Kraken twice, on Thursday, November 12, and Saturday, November 14, at Hartwall Arena in Helsinki.