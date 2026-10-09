Carolina Hurricanes’ Logan Stankoven Made Rare NHL History in Canucks Game

The Carolina Hurricanes picked up a huge 7-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

The Canes got off to a quick 3-0 lead in the first period, but did not take their foot off the gas on the offensive attack, and Carolina improved to 3-1-1 on the young season.

During the huge win, Logan Stankoven took full advantage of all the opportunities to score, and made a rare piece of NHL history in the process.

In case you aren’t aware, Logan Stankoven recorded a hat trick against the Canucks (scored goals 5,6, and 7 for Carolina).

But there was more to the Stankoven Hatty that made it even more impressive.

More NHL on Heavy: Penguins Cut 26-Year-Old Skater Before Blue Jackets Game

Logan Stankoven Records Rare Natural Hat Trick

Logan Stankoven recorded a natural hat trick, “Natty Hatty,” in the Hurricanes’ win on Thursday.

For those unaware, here is what a natural hat trick is:

“A natural hat trick in ice hockey happens when a single player scores three consecutive goals in a game without any other player from either team scoring in between.”

Canes reporter Walt Ruff reported that it’s just the 15th Natty Hatty on record with an even-strength goal, power-play goal, and shorthanded goal.

Logan Stankoven, since being traded to the Hurricanes from the Dallas Stars, has been a revelation for Carolina.

He was a postseason hero for the Canes in the summer, and he’s off to a fast start in the 2026-27 season.

The Thursday night Hat Trick was also the first in Stankoven’s professional career.

He’s clearly comfortable with this current Hurricanes team.

The Hurricanes Off to a Fast Start in 2026-27 Season

After dropping their season opener in OT to the Florida Panthers, the Hurricanes have won three of their last four games, and the defending Stanley Cup champions are starting to find their groove again.

It was a dominant Stanley Cup Finals run for the Caniacs, and with the Chicago Blackhawks up next on their schedule, Carolina has a good chance to improve to 4-1-1.

The Hurricanes have developed a strong credibility of being exceptional at home, and they are proving to be a very tough opponent when playing at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.