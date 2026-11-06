Mark Jankowski Is Thriving for the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes forward Mark Jankowski is absolutely thriving for his team right now, as the Hurricanes look to win another Stanley Cup.

When you think about the Hurricanes, the players who immediately come to mind are Sebastian Aho, Logan Stankoven, and Andrei Svechnikov.

But Jankowski has been arguably as important as any of them this season.

With 8 goals in 14 points, Jankowski has really stepped up in the absence of team captain Jordan Staal and is on pace to have one of the best seasons of his NHL career, 14 years after he was taken 21st overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Mark Jankowski Filling in for Injured Jordan Staal

Staal, the Hurricanes’ captain and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the NHL MVP, is currently injured, but Jankowski has done an amazing job of filling in for him.

While Jankowski knows that he can’t replace Staal, he’s just trying his best to keep his shoes warm while the team captain is out, and right now, he’s doing an amazing job of doing just that.

“Jordo’s a huge part of our group on and off the ice, obviously. Conn Smythe last year, everybody knows what he can bring. Losing him is huge, and it’s never going to be just one guy filling in for him. I have confidence in my abilities to whatever the coach asks me, I think I can provide it. Right now, that’s my job and I’m just trying to do it to the best of my abilities,” Jankowski said (via NHL.com).

Rod Brind’Amour Praises Mark Jankowski

Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour has entrusted Jankowski with 14:38 of ice time on average this season, which, if it holds up, will be a career-high for the player, far above his 12:16 career average, and proof how much his coach trust and respects his game.

“Since he came here, he’s been scoring goals and doing what we’ve asked him to do. He’s been filling in; we’ve got Jordo out for a long stretch, and he’s taken some of his minutes. He’s been just a jack of all trades for us. I think sometimes going to a new place, you kind of reinvent yourself a little. That’s what we want anytime we bring anyone in — just start fresh, show us what you can do. He’s taken advantage of that,” Brind’Amour said.

The Hurricanes are 13-3-2 and are the best team in the NHL. With unsung heroes such as Jankowski helping the team win games, the Hurricanes have as good a chance as any team has to repeat as Stanley Cup champions this season.

This is a terrific team with a fantastic front office, an amazing head coach, and a group of players who just know how to play the game the right way, and when you have unheralded players such as Jankowski, who have kicked around the league for many years before finding a permanent home in Carolina, it’s just further proof of how much of a well-oiled machine the Hurricanes are.