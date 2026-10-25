Carolina Hurricanes Sign Alexander Nikishin to Deal Before Bruins Game

After a lengthy standoff with the Carolina Hurricanes, the organization has now signed Alexander Nikishin.

He’s been tied to numerous rumors in recent weeks, but they’ve now been silenced.

Let’s take a look at his contract.

Hurricanes Sign Alexander Nikishin

According to the franchise (via X), they have signed him to a one-year deal.

They will pay him $3 million for the 2026-27 season.

“We’re glad that Alexander is returning to our group,” GM Eric Tulsky said, per Canes PR. “This has been a long process, but we look forward to him re-entering our locker room ready to contribute with the Hurricanes, as he did during a Stanley Cup championship season last year.”

During Nikishin’s 2025-26 campaign, he skated in 81 games and posted an 11-22-33 performance.

With this stat sheet, he was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team and ranked second among blueliners in goals and points.

He tied for second in assists, as further reported by Canes PR.

The Hurricanes selected him with the No. 7 pick in the third round of the 2020 NHL draft.

NHL Reactions to Nikishin’s Signing

Here’s what some people are saying on social media following the organization’s announcement:

@stefen_rosner: “#Isles were one of many teams that inquired about #CarolinaCulture D Alexander Nikishin, who just signed a one-year, $3M deal with CAR. The previously reported ask was $9-$10 M AAV over 5 years.”

@PierreVLeBrun: “One year, $3M. Nikishin had asked for a trade but the Hurricanes had been trying to convince him to sign a one year deal and both sides could re-visit things next off-season if he still wanted out. He will also be eligible for an offer sheet next summer. He wasn’t currently.”

@WaltRuff: “The #Canes and defenseman Alexander Nikishin have agreed to a one-year, $3M contract. He set the franchise record for goals by a first-year defenseman last season and was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team.”

@JFreshHockey: “Alex Nikishin, signed 1x$3M by CAR, is a toolsy offensive defenceman with an aggressive play style. Did not have a great playoffs and struggled to maintain the coach’s trust.”

Carolina is now approaching a matchup against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

This is a home game for the Hurricanes at Lenovo Center in Raleigh.

They currently have a 9-2-2 overall record and lead the Metropolitan Division.