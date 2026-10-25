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Carolina Hurricanes Sign Alexander Nikishin to Deal Before Bruins Game

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Alexander Nikishin
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 14: Alexander Nikishin #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes lifts the Stanley Cup after his team's 3-0 series clinching victory against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Six of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

After a lengthy standoff with the Carolina Hurricanes, the organization has now signed Alexander Nikishin.

He’s been tied to numerous rumors in recent weeks, but they’ve now been silenced.

Let’s take a look at his contract.

Hurricanes Sign Alexander Nikishin

Alexander Nikishin
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 02: Alexander Nikishin #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes looks on during the second period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on March 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

According to the franchise (via X), they have signed him to a one-year deal.

They will pay him $3 million for the 2026-27 season.

“We’re glad that Alexander is returning to our group,” GM Eric Tulsky said, per Canes PR. “This has been a long process, but we look forward to him re-entering our locker room ready to contribute with the Hurricanes, as he did during a Stanley Cup championship season last year.”

During Nikishin’s 2025-26 campaign, he skated in 81 games and posted an 11-22-33 performance.

With this stat sheet, he was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team and ranked second among blueliners in goals and points.

He tied for second in assists, as further reported by Canes PR.

Alexander Nikishin
GettyAlexander Nikishin #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes looks on during the first period

The Hurricanes selected him with the No. 7 pick in the third round of the 2020 NHL draft.

NHL Reactions to Nikishin’s Signing

Alexander Nikishin
GettyMONTREAL, CANADA – MAY 27: Alexander Nikishin #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes reacts during the second period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on May 27, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Here’s what some people are saying on social media following the organization’s announcement:

@stefen_rosner: “#Isles were one of many teams that inquired about #CarolinaCulture D Alexander Nikishin, who just signed a one-year, $3M deal with CAR. The previously reported ask was $9-$10 M AAV over 5 years.”

@PierreVLeBrun: “One year, $3M. Nikishin had asked for a trade but the Hurricanes had been trying to convince him to sign a one year deal and both sides could re-visit things next off-season if he still wanted out. He will also be eligible for an offer sheet next summer. He wasn’t currently.”

@WaltRuff: “The #Canes and defenseman Alexander Nikishin have agreed to a one-year, $3M contract. He set the franchise record for goals by a first-year defenseman last season and was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team.”

@JFreshHockey: “Alex Nikishin, signed 1x$3M by CAR, is a toolsy offensive defenceman with an aggressive play style. Did not have a great playoffs and struggled to maintain the coach’s trust.”

Alexander Nikishin
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 13: Alexander Nikishin #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates with the puck during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on December 13, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Carolina is now approaching a matchup against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

This is a home game for the Hurricanes at Lenovo Center in Raleigh.

They currently have a 9-2-2 overall record and lead the Metropolitan Division.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Carolina Hurricanes Sign Alexander Nikishin to Deal Before Bruins Game

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