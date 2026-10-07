Blackhawks Could Lose Teravainen Long-Term, Expert Says

The Chicago Blackhawks picked up their first win of the season Tuesday, but they may have lost an important piece of their lineup in the process.

Chicago defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 at the United Center, but Teuvo Teräväinen did not return for the third period after suffering an apparent lower-body injury in the second. He had just assisted on Anton Frondell’s goal before leaving the game.

Teräväinen will not travel with the Blackhawks for Thursday’s game against the New York Islanders. Head coach Jeff Blashill said the team expects to know more about the injury “in the next couple of days.”

Meanwhile, renowned physician, Dr. Harjas Grewal, offered an opinion, positing that the Chicago forward could have sustained a significant ankle sprain, warranting an extended layoff.

Likely a medial/high ankle sprain for Teravainen. These are often in the 4-6 week range too Hopefully milder and shorter timeline since he did play a bit after https://t.co/ucRjKmNd4f — Dr. Harjas Grewal (@Harjas_Grewal) October 7, 2026

That is not an official diagnosis. But the circumstances are concerning enough that Chicago may have to prepare for more than just a short absence.

The Blackhawks already have Connor Bedard and Andrew Mangiapane unavailable. Losing Teräväinen leaves Chicago with only 11 healthy forwards heading into Thursday’s game.

Blackhawks Have Internal Depth, But Roles Will Be Difficult to Fill

The Blackhawks do have options.

That is one of the benefits of building a young roster. Chicago has several players who can move up the lineup and take on larger responsibilities if necessary.

The problem is that replacing a player is not the same as replacing his role.

Teräväinen brings experience, puck management and a level of offensive awareness that many of Chicago’s younger forwards are still developing. The Blackhawks can put another forward into the lineup, but asking a young player to suddenly replicate what Teräväinen provides is a different challenge.

And Chicago does not have an abundance of veteran depth to absorb the loss.

Beyond Teräväinen, Mangiapane, Tyler Bertuzzi and Patrick Kane, the Blackhawks are relying heavily on younger players such as Frank Nazar, Anton Frondell, Nick Lardis and others. The opening-night roster had just 13 forwards to begin with.

That makes this a legitimate test.

If Teräväinen is only out for a game or two, Chicago can probably manage. If the absence stretches into weeks, the Blackhawks will need some of their younger players to prove they are ready for substantially larger roles.

Tuesday’s win provided some encouragement. Frondell scored and added an assist, while Nazar also found the net late in the game.

Chicago is going to need more of that.

Teräväinen Injury Could Open the Door for Younger Players

There is also a potentially interesting long-term consequence.

An extended Teräväinen absence could give one of Chicago’s younger forwards an opportunity that might not have existed otherwise.

Teräväinen actually began the season as a healthy scratch before entering the lineup because Mangiapane was injured. Now both players are unavailable, creating an unusual situation where the Blackhawks could be forced to lean on players who were originally expected to have smaller roles.

That can be dangerous for a young team.

It can also be incredibly valuable.

If someone like Oliver Moore, Ryan Greene, or another young forward takes advantage of the opportunity, Blashill may eventually have a difficult decision to make when the veterans return.

Suddenly, the question is no longer simply who replaces Teräväinen.

It becomes whether the younger player has done enough to make himself impossible to remove.

That is how roster spots get won.

Teräväinen’s injury could ultimately be nothing more than a short-term setback. Chicago should know more in the coming days.

But if the injury does keep him out for an extended period, the Blackhawks could discover something important about their young forwards in the process.

And they may find that one of them is ready to take a veteran’s spot for good.