Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard Discusses Anticipation of Eventual Return

The Chicago Blackhawks have had to navigate a tricky start to their 2026-2027 season with the absence of captain Connor Bedard. The team has posted a 1-3 record through their first four games as they look to get through this initial stretch without Bedard in one piece. Bedard received surgery in July this past offseason after injuring his left shoulder in summer training. His initial prognosis for his return to the ice was a four month window. However, Bedard has resumed practicing with the team in a non-contact jersey this week. This provides hope that he could come back sooner than expected.

Bedard Excited for Upcoming Return

No precise return date has been given to Bedard’s timeline, although insider Frank Seravalli recently provided an encouraging report on Bedard’s progress. Seravalli stated that Bedard is within a three week timeframe when it comes to getting cleared to play. Meaning, there is a good chance Bedard is back sometime in October. This would be quicker than the original timeline implied with November being targeted as the month he would return.

This would not be a surprise development, considering that Bedard has consistently been seen practicing at Blackhawks Ice Center throughout the past few weeks. He has been steadily progressing throughout that process and is now able to take slap shots. The one area that appears to still be the roadblock is taking contact. Once that hurdle is cleared, Bedard should be deemed ready to go by team doctors soon.

Bedard Looking Forward to Playing with Patrick Kane

Bedard appeared on CHSN during the second period of the Blackhawks home opener Tuesday, in which he talked about his excitement of eventually getting back in the lineup for Chicago. The prospect of playing with Patrick Kane clearly excites Bedard: “Obviously you grow up watching him, but getting to just practice with him and watch him move, watch his hands; you just learn so much. And off the ice just how he takes care of himself; he’s so dialed, so in tune with his body and in tune with everything he does on a day to day. And that just helps us; he’s been through it all. He’s been through playing until June and that’s what we want to do. He teaches us a lot and he’s a lot of fun to be around with.”

It is no surprise that Bedard is amped up to line up with Kane. Kane has experienced what it is like to be on top of the mountain in Chicago, having won three Stanley Cups with the team. He knows what it takes to win; this is a skill he will look to mentor this young team with. Kane is likely looking forward to playing with Bedard as well; he will be one of the most talented players that he has suited up with in his 20 year career. In the meantime as Bedard continues to recover, Blackhawks fans highly anticipate what kind of chemistry those two can build together. If the team is to make that breakthrough this season, it will likely come through them.