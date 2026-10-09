Blackhawks’ Frank Nazar Potentially Facing Major Punishment From NHL

It’s been a tough start to the 2026-27 NHL campaign for the Chicago Blackhawks, who are 1-4 through their first five games, the most recent of which was a 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders on the road at UBS Arena.

But during the contest, the Blackhawks suffered more than just a loss on the scoresheet. Top-six forward Frank Nazar earned a five-minute major and an ejection for his dirty hit against Islanders forward Bo Horvat, and he could be in line for some steep punishment from the NHL Department of Player Safety as a result.

Blackhawks Forward Frank Nazar To Have Hearing With NHL Department Of Player Safety

The incident occurred late in the third period of Chicago’s 4-1 loss to the Islanders earlier in the week; Nazar was hit with a five-minute major and a game misconduct for illegal check to the head.

This automatically triggered a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety, meaning that Nazar could be in line for a multi-game suspension, or at the very least, a steep fine, if they decided his actions warrant such punishment.

Nazar, who has never been suspended before in his NHL career, has scored twice while adding one assist so far in five games in 2026-27.

Frank Nazar Is Playing In The First Year Of A Major Extension

Nazar, who the Blackhawks took in the first round (13th overall pick) in the 2022 NHL Draft, spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program, recording 70 points in 56 games during his final year before moving on to the University of Michigan. After an injury limited his freshman season, he broke out in 2023-24 with 41 points in 41 games.

After being taken by the Blackhawks in the 2022 Draft, signed his entry-level contract in April 2024 and made his NHL debut the following day, scoring his first goal on his first shot. In August 2025, he agreed to a seven-year, $46.13 million extension that begins with the 2026-27 season.

So far in his NHL career, he’s appeared in 127 games, scoring 30 goals with 41 assists. He’s yet to appear in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.