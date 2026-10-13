Blackhawks’ Frank Nazar Hits Back At NHL After Suspension

The struggling Chicago Blackhawks, who are 1-5 to begin the 2026-27 NHL campaign, lost forward Frank Nazar for two games after he was tossed from their recent contest against the New York Islanders for an illegal check to the head of forward Bo Horvat.

Nazar, who had never been suspended earlier in his NHL career, was forced to sit and watch the next two contests; they lost 5-2 on home ice to the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes, and he’ll miss Tuesday’s contest against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

But he wanted to share his side of things after the two game suspension, which he feels wasn’t warranted.

Chicago Blackhawks Forward Frank Nazar Hits Back After Being Suspended For Two Games

Nazar, who did not appeal the decision from the NHL Department of Player Safety, issued a statement in which he expressed his disagreement with the ruling.

“I just see the Islanders player going to make an attempt for the empty net, and I’m on the other side of him, so best thing I can do is try to apply pressure so he doesn’t score. I kept my shoulders, kept my elbow in, didn’t lunge or reach. Just skated right through,” Nazar said via Blackhawks beat writer Ben Pope of The Chicago Sun-Times.

What did Blackhawks fans have to say in response? Needless to say, they agree with him.

“Frankie got screwed over starting with the bad call by the ref. Should have been just two minutes and the league office would have never seen it,” one fan said.

This fan said, “Don’t like 2 games for someone who is not a repeat offender and it’s not like he targeted him.”

“So stupid. No one else would have been suspended. Penalty would have been the end of it,” exclaimed another fan.

This fan exclaimed, “It is a H******** Suspension, as Everything that Nazar said is True, PLUS, Horvat Lowered his Head to his Chest level to fire the puck down the Ice, leaving Nazar’s Shoulder nothing left to Hit. The League Office is No Fan of the Hawks…”

The Blackhawks Are Struggling To Begin The Season

The Blackhawks, who have been without the services of 2023 first overall draft pick Connor Bedard because of an offseason training injury, have only won one of their first six games of the campaign.

They’ve not qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs since the “bubble” of 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and unless things change in a hurry, it could be another spring without playoff hockey in the Windy City.