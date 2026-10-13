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NHL Insider Sparks Unfair Speculation About Blackhawks’ Bowen Byram

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ELMONT, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Bowen Byram #24 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates with the puck against the New York Islanders during the game at UBS Arena on October 08, 2026 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Bowen Byram has not gotten off to a good start to his tenure with the Chicago Blackhawks.

That’s an objective fact. The playmaking defenseman isn’t making many plays after being traded from the Buffalo Sabres and then signed to a big contract extension.

And yes, it’s always fair to consider these athletes as human beings with lives beyond the ice, too. That’s always a factor in how a given player is performing at a given time.

But recent comments by an NHL insider may have gone a little overboard as far as sharing information about Byram.

Frank Seravalli Comments on Bowen Byram

In a recent episode of his show, NHL insider Frank Seravalli said this about Byram:

“I feel for him. His wife was due with twins. I think his home situation has been a little bit more difficult than we’ve realized. That’s a private matter that I’ll leave at that, but I think the start for him has been rough on and probably off the ice.”

If that immediately made you wonder what’s going on, you’re not alone — but that’s not the point here.

Seravalli isn’t in a position to be sparking such speculation. Anything having to do with a wife or children should be up to the player and the player alone to share, if and when he’s ready.

To just sit there 40 minutes into a podcast recording and decide that it was time to delve just a little bit into Byram’s personal life is unfair to Byram and his family.

It does seem most people are on Byram’s side here, including this post on X:

And this one:

How Blackhawks Got Bowen Byram

Byram was traded to the Blackhawks in the offseason from the Sabres.

The deal sent Byram and Jordan Greenway to Chicago in exchange for the No. 4 pick, the No. 45 pick and Louis Crevier. The Sabres picked Daxon Rudolph fourth overall, then used No. 45 as part of a trade with the Ducks for Olen Zellweger.

The Blackhawks then signed Byram to a long-term extension to be a key part of their future, and he’s still got plenty of time to find his footing.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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NHL Insider Sparks Unfair Speculation About Blackhawks’ Bowen Byram

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