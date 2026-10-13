NHL Insider Sparks Unfair Speculation About Blackhawks’ Bowen Byram

Bowen Byram has not gotten off to a good start to his tenure with the Chicago Blackhawks.

That’s an objective fact. The playmaking defenseman isn’t making many plays after being traded from the Buffalo Sabres and then signed to a big contract extension.

And yes, it’s always fair to consider these athletes as human beings with lives beyond the ice, too. That’s always a factor in how a given player is performing at a given time.

But recent comments by an NHL insider may have gone a little overboard as far as sharing information about Byram.

Frank Seravalli Comments on Bowen Byram

In a recent episode of his show, NHL insider Frank Seravalli said this about Byram:

“I feel for him. His wife was due with twins. I think his home situation has been a little bit more difficult than we’ve realized. That’s a private matter that I’ll leave at that, but I think the start for him has been rough on and probably off the ice.”

If that immediately made you wonder what’s going on, you’re not alone — but that’s not the point here.

Seravalli isn’t in a position to be sparking such speculation. Anything having to do with a wife or children should be up to the player and the player alone to share, if and when he’s ready.

To just sit there 40 minutes into a podcast recording and decide that it was time to delve just a little bit into Byram’s personal life is unfair to Byram and his family.

It does seem most people are on Byram’s side here, including this post on X:

Perfect example of fans don’t know what is going on behind the scenes. These players are people too. Also don’t agree with Seravalli putting this out there in this way. Let Byrams personal life be his. All this is going to do is lead fans to speculate what the issues are. (See how people reacted when he missed the game vs the Sabres before they announced he had twins.) — Zach Jarom (@WCBPJarom) October 13, 2026

And this one:

On the one hand I understand fans desire to know this and how mentioning it can serve as a defense for how Byram has played. On the other hand this feels invasive and gross to say publicly when just a “he has a lot going on” would suffice. Did Bo say it was okay to share this? — The Majestic American Woodcock (@thetimberdoodle) October 13, 2026

How Blackhawks Got Bowen Byram

Byram was traded to the Blackhawks in the offseason from the Sabres.

The deal sent Byram and Jordan Greenway to Chicago in exchange for the No. 4 pick, the No. 45 pick and Louis Crevier. The Sabres picked Daxon Rudolph fourth overall, then used No. 45 as part of a trade with the Ducks for Olen Zellweger.

The Blackhawks then signed Byram to a long-term extension to be a key part of their future, and he’s still got plenty of time to find his footing.