Chicago Blackhawks Should Sign Former 40-Goal Scorer Amid Poor Start

The Chicago Blackhawks won their most recent game against the Pittsburgh Penguins by a 5-2 final score.

While the Blackhawks picked up a victory in their last game, they are struggling early on this campaign. They currently have a 2-5-0 record and are at the bottom of the Central Division standings.

While they recently got superstar center Connor Bedard back from injury, the Blackhawks should still be open to adding to their roster. They could use another forward to help solidify their top nine as they aim to get their season back on track.

When looking at the free agent market, one player who would make a lot of sense for the Blackhawks to pursue is Vladimir Tarasenko. The 34-year-old winger is shockingly still a free agent and would have the potential to be a very good pickup for a Blackhawks club that wants to be better this season.

Where Could Vladimir Tarasenko Fit in the Blackhawks’ Lineup

When looking at the Blackhawks’ roster, it is clear that they could use a player like Tarasenko. If they signed him, the former 40-goal scorer could slot perfectly on their second line with Tyler Bertuzzi and Anton Frondell. He would give this line a much-needed goal scorer, and Frondell, in particular, could benefit from playing with a two-time Stanley Cup winner like Tarasenko.

Tarasenko would also give the Blackhawks another obvious option for their power play. The 14-year NHL veteran’s offensive skill makes him a useful player to have on the man advantage. This only adds to his appeal, so he would be an interesting player for the Blackhawks to add amid their poor start.

Tarasenko Showed Last Season That He Can Still Be a Difference-Maker

After a nightmare 2024-25 season with the Detroit Red Wings, Tarasenko bounced back last season with the Minnesota Wild. In 75 games last season for Minnesota, he posted 23 goals, 24 assists, and 47 points. With numbers like these, he would be a nice pickup for the Blackhawks.

While Tarasenko is not the same dominant star he was during his prime, he can still provide strong secondary offensive production. It is why it is so surprising that he is still a free agent with the regular season here. Due to this, the Blackhawks should take advantage of him still being available for the taking.

On a one-year, prove-it deal, Tarasenko could be a strong addition to the Blackhawks’ roster. Furthermore, if Chicago still struggled after signing Tarasenko, he could be a nice trade chip for them at the deadline. Thus, he could help the Blackhawks out in more ways than one.