The Colorado Avalanche are just a few short hours away from taking on the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena.

Looking ahead to the meeting, the Avalanche must keep an eye on one key Wild star.

Not only is he Minnesota’s leading scorer, but he has the second-most points in the NHL right now.

The heat is on for Colorado.

Avalanche Must Pressure Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov Tonight

If there’s any player Colorado needs to keep tight reins on tonight, it’s Kirill Kaprizov.

The 29-year-old left winger owns a noteworthy 19-30-49 line across his 27 games this season, ranking second in points, just behind Connor McDavid (59) of the Edmonton Oilers.

Kaprizov is now in the midst of his seventh season playing professionally. His entire career has been spent in Minnesota after the organization selected him with the No. 14 pick in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL draft.

Widely known for his lethal shot and elite playmaking ability, Kaprizov quickly transformed into the Wild’s most threatening weapon on the ice.

His most productive season was back in 2021-22, when he recorded a jaw-dropping 47-61-108 performance in 81 games.

But his rookie campaign in 2020-21 was equally impressive. By the end of his regular season, he logged a 27-24-51 performance in 55 games.

To the surprise of few, he earned the Calder Memorial Trophy that year.

He is currently attached to a colossal eight-year, $136 million contract with Minnesota, which was signed on Sept. 30, 2025.

At the time, he was 28 and immediately propelled his career forward by agreeing to the terms.

Ultimately, he is the type of deceptive shooter that any organization would want on its roster.

How Does Colorado Fare Heading Into Matchup vs. Wild?

In the simplest terms, the good news is that Cale Makar is back on the ice, but the bad news is that Nathan MacKinnon is sidelined.

Having MacKinnon away is a massive hit to the team, but still, Minnesota is only a slight favorite to win over Colorado.

It’s worth remembering that the Avalanche enter this meeting after defeating the Montreal Canadiens 6-0, so they’ve experienced some newfound confidence.

As for the Wild, they’re coming off a tight 4-3 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Nonetheless, Minnesota leads the Central Division 18-4-5 overall.

But Colorado isn’t too far behind; the Avalanche are 14-7-3 overall.

This divisional rivalry is expected to be heated, and neither team tends to shy away from a challenge.