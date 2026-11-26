Gabriel Landeskog had plenty to say after the Colorado Avalanche routed the Montreal Canadiens 6-0 Wednesday night in a game that spiraled into chaos.

The turning point came when Montreal defenseman Kaiden Guhle left the game with an injury following a collision with Landeskog. The hit was viewed by some as borderline boarding, and Landeskog opened his post-game media availability by saying he hopes Guhle is okay.

He then opened fire on the Xhekaj brothers, who seemed ready and willing to injure anyone and everyone on the Avs roster, as a response.

The Xhekaj Brothers Were Out For Blood

What followed after the Guhle hit was a series of ugly incidents. Arber Xhekaj, who had earlier cross-checked Nazem Kadri in the face, caught Brent Burns up high from behind, drawing the anger of the Avalanche and sparking a scrum. Kadri was the only player to leave that scrum with a roughing penalty. Later, Florian Xhekaj was given a match penalty for attempt to injure after a slew-foot on Fedor Svechkov. Altitude’s Mark Rycroft reported that Florian also slashed Landeskog on the arm as he passed the Avalanche bench, and Landeskog could be heard yelling at the Montreal bench.

Asked about the Xhekaj brothers, Landeskog said he understood the emotion but questioned the approach. “It’s a physical game, obviously they see one of their players go down the tunnel and that’s going to make anybody emotional,” he said.

He acknowledged that the brothers were trying to do their jobs. “They got two of their big guys want to step up and do their part,” he said, adding that he understood. But he drew a line at cross-checking and slew-footing. He noted he has used similar tactics himself to try to draw a response, and said that when nothing is there, “you can’t really start cross-checking people.”

Landeskog Took a Shot at the Canadiens

Landeskog also pointed to Montreal’s reputation. “I think for one of the most storied franchises… in all of hockey, and then you got two guys doing that,” he said, suggesting the team should be embarrassed by their actions.

He described the confrontation as a battle between himself and Guhle that others tried to join. “I get it. I do,” he said, “but to a certain degree, it kind of plays your head a little bit too.”

Landeskog said he felt Colorado answered the right way. “I think we responded the way we needed to and got a big win,” he said.

Reaction online was split. Some Canadiens fans criticized Landeskog, calling the hit on Guhle dirty and accusing him of hypocrisy given his veteran status. Others said they had no issue with the Xhekaj brothers defending a teammate and were glad to have them in Montreal.

Elliotte Friedman hinted that suspensions are coming. When he offered an update on Brendan Dillon’s hearing out of New Jersey, Friedman posted, “Could be more of these coming…especially from Montreal/Colorado.”