The Colorado Avalanche have a 13–7–3 record and are third in the Central Division. And if you look at the percentages of whether they’re going to reach the postseason, they’re sitting almost at 90%.

However, that assurance might be totally off base. The Avalanche are facing a bit of a nightmare scenario. Read between the lines of the injury report, and it’s clear that things have to go well for the team, or they could miss the postseason.

The Avalanche’s Injury Report

The depth of the problem for the Avalanche is obvious. Nathan MacKinnon is sidelined for 12 weeks. Cale Makar has landed on injured reserve. In addition, Josh Manson is on long-term IR. And the Avalanche are facing the meat of the schedule with their offensive drivers out.

Caught between not out of the race and not in it either, the Avalanche have to solve three huge problems if they want to stay in the Stanley Cup playoff hunt.

Three Problems the Avalanche Need to Overcome

First, how do the Avalanche replace MacKinnon and Makar’s impossible minutes?

Before they went down with injuries, MacKinnon had 30 points. Makar also added 23 points. But they’re missing more than just points. They’re missing the transition play, the power play, and zone entries. That forces Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar to squeeze everything out of the second line. Martin Necas has 26 points, Artturi Lehkonen has added 15 goals, and Nazem Kadri and captain Gabriel Landeskog are reliable soldiers.

On defence, the Avalanche have Brent Burns, but he’s 41. Brett Kulak and Sam Malinski are suddenly carrying top-pairing defensive workloads. And they’re not built for that. They’re good middle-pairing defencemen. But they just can’t replace what Makar brings to the ice game after game.

If that group of blue-liners can’t hold the team together for the whole five-on-five game, the Avalanche’s game could collapse. And if that collapses, their playoff position could too.

Second, how do the Avalanche survive the brutal Central Division grind?

The fact is, the Central Division works against the Avalanche making the playoffs. In the Pacific or another division, the Avalanche would feel a lot safer. But the Central Division has the Minnesota Wild, who are absolutely on a tear. They also have the Dallas Stars, who keep putting up points.

And Nashville is playing well. St. Louis is winning games, and the Utah Mammoth are stronger than they’ve been in many seasons. In addition, the Winnipeg Jets have just come off a 10-game streak, going 8–1–1. That’s hardly comforting for a team trying to hang on.

Third, how do the Avalanche clean up defensive leaks and penalty-kill slips?

Even before the scary injuries, the Avalanche have shown cracks in their game. They ranked number four in goals scored in the NHL. But they’ve also allowed far more high-danger chances than they’ve gotten. They’re -14 in that category. They’ve also had lopsided losses to the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Nashville Predators.

The fact is, the Avalanche miss Makar and Manson on the blue line. That leaves goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, who’s having a solid season at 11–4–1 with a 2.56 goals-against average, in a very troublesome position. He can’t afford a night off if the team is expected to win. And that’s a lot to ask of a goalie.

So Where Are the Avalanche: Are They a Shoo-In or Are They Hanging by a Thread?

It may be too early to be nervous about one of the best teams in the NHL when everyone’s healthy. Still, they’ve put up enough points early to be in a pretty solid position. They have a solid game or two, including a 4–0 shutout over the Anaheim Ducks. They’re working hard to keep their odds in their favour. But things still have to go right.

Necas and Kadri have to carry the offence. And Makar needs to come back sooner rather than later. If the Avalanche can survive until MacKinnon returns, they have a chance to stumble and still tip in the playoffs. But it’s a very real threat that they could miss it altogether.