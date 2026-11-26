Avalanche coach Jared Bednar made his feelings clear Wednesday night. When the Canadiens got rough, he kept his best power play unit on the ice. It was an embarrassing lesson for the Canadiens to learn: take liberties with our guys and we’ll make you pay on the scoreboard.

The Avs Poured Salt in the Wounds

Colorado beat Montreal 6-0 in a game that turned chaotic. Kaiden Guhle left with an injury after a collision with Gabriel Landeskog (some thought it was a dirty hit). Arber Xhekaj cross-checked Nazem Kadri in the face, then caught Brent Burns up high from behind, which set off a scrum. Florian Xhekaj was later given a match penalty for an attempt to injure after a slew-foot on Fedor Svechkov.

Bednar was asked about his decision to send out his top power play group while the game got out of hand. He said he wants to be respectful, but not at the expense of his players.

“I wanna be respectful. I do… If they’re gonna take liberties on our guys and guys are borderline getting hurt, then we’re gonna put our unit out and keep doing some work,” Bednar said.

Don’t Run Our Guys, And We Won’t Embarrass You

The message was simple. Rather than back off or change his lineup, Bednar chose to answer with this top unit to score more goals in a game that they’d clearly already won. Colorado had already built a comfortable lead, and his most talented power play guys stayed on the ice to keep adding to it.

Some coaches might have taken the foot off the gas or given their second unit some practice. The Avs wanted to stick it to Montreal, particularly the Xhekaj brothers. They were trying to hurt Avs players. The Avalanche weren’t going to engage in that kind of physical response. They preferred rubbing it in by running up the score.

Landeskog Had Words For the Canadiens

Landeskog took a similar view after the game. He said he understood why the Xhekaj brothers wanted to respond after seeing a teammate go down the tunnel, but that cross-checking and slew-footing weren’t the answer. “I think we responded the way we needed to and got a big win,” he said.

The NHL Department of Player Safety may take a look at several plays, including the Xhekaj incidents and the hit on Guhle. For now, Colorado is happy to let the 6-0 result do the talking.