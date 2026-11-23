Following the Colorado Avalanche’s 4-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on November 19, DNVR Avalanche Podcast hosts Nathan Rudolph, AJ Haefele, and Bailey Curtis took stock of the team’s performance so far this season.

Among the topics discussed was Devon Toews’ outstanding play, with the panelists even suggesting that the defenseman has been playing at a level worthy of Norris Trophy consideration.

Since Cale Makar’s injury, Toews has shouldered much of the defensive and offensive responsibility alongside Sam Malinski.

Avalanche Analysts Believe Devon Toews Deserves Norris Trophy Consideration

On Friday’s edition of the DNVR Avalanche Podcast, the hosts argued that Toews is playing the best hockey of his career.

“If we’re learning something without Cale Makar it’s that Devon Toews and Sam Malinski really rock… finding somebody to play next to Cale might be the job that you should really be focusing on more than anything at forward,” Haefele said. He added, “He’s kind of been Cale without Cale… He’s eased the pain of missing Cale by being as good as he has been.”

The defenseman has recorded seven goals and 21 points in 23 games this season, numbers that the panel believes make him a legitimate Norris Trophy finalist.

“If the season ended today… Devon Toews should probably be a Norris Trophy finalist… It has been elite level defense out of Devon Toews,” Rudolph claimed.

They also suggested Colorado’s front office consider adding another defenseman at the trade deadline to keep the Toews-Malinski pairing intact.

However, the hosts also cautioned against getting carried away too early, pointing to Brent Burns’ decline last season after a strong start through his first 23 games as a reminder that early-season performance doesn’t always tell the whole story.