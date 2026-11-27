The Colorado Avalanche are traditionally one of the NHL’s most dangerous teams, but they’ve run into some issues this season. Up and down in the way they play, injuries hit the team hard, and they lost their superstar forward Nathan MacKinnon. As such, they can’t yet be called a playoff lock.

In a recent article by The Athletic, Sean Gentille puts them in Tier 4, “Looks like a good bet,” and labels them cautious buyers at the trade deadline.

What Does This Mean for the Avalanche?

Colorado currently sits in a playoff position, but by only a few points. Having to stay in the hunt in a very difficult division and without MacKinnon will be a challenge. Gentille notes that missing the playoffs isn’t out of the question and weirder things have happened. The team might be talented, but they can’t take their current spot for granted.

The scribe says the Avalanche can win the Stanley Cup if things fall into place, but also suggested they might need a little help.

The Avalanche Have $1.4M to Spend

According to PuckPedia, Colorado has about $1.4 million in projected cap space. Gentille’s view is that the money would be best spent on another legitimate second- or third-pair defenseman.

It’s a targeted ask. The suggestion isn’t a splashy forward or a blockbuster. It’s depth on the back end, the kind of addition that helps a team survive a long stretch without a star and carry that stability into the playoffs.

$1.4 million doesn’t go far at the deadline. It likely points Colorado toward a lower-cost veteran or a rental. If the Avs want a player who is more expensive, it will mean making a trade that sends salary the other way.

Why A Cautious Buyer?

The “cautious buyer” label fits the Avalanche well, especially since MacKinnon will be back in time for a playoff run. All the Avalanche need to do is get there.

The Avalanche won’t mortgage the future for a short-term fix. They’ll look for a smart, affordable upgrade that will ensure they don’t lose ground in the standings if things start to look iffy.

A defenseman won’t replace MacKinnon’s production, and nobody is suggesting it would. But a steadier second or third pair would help Colorado hold its position while he’s out. With the Avalanche holding their spot by only a few points, that could matter.

Joe Sakic is a savvy and smart general manager. He’s likely got feelers out all over the NHL. As teams start to realize they’re out of the playoff mix, names will become available. The Penguins and Maple Leafs are just two of the teams already selling that didn’t think they would be when the season began. The Avalanche will have opportunities to do something.