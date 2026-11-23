The Colorado Avalanche are enjoying a brief break after beating the Anaheim Ducks 4-0 on November 19.

Meanwhile, the panelists on the DNVR Avalanche Podcast took stock of the team’s season so far under head coach Jared Bednar and discussed several topics in the latest episode.

The panelists made a few predictions for the team’s upcoming stretch, but also highlighted the brutal schedule awaiting Colorado. They identified several key objectives the Avalanche must meet during this period.

DNVR Panelists Believe Avalanche Cannot Rely on Talent Without MacKinnon and Makar

Nathan Rudolph, AJ Haefele, and Bailey Curtis first discussed Cale Makar’s return, hoping to see him resume contact practice soon.

“Two weeks from when he [Makar] was announced out would be the Minnesota game on next Friday if everything goes really well. I’m not even going to pretend about Wednesday,” Haefele said.

They essentially ruled him out for the game against the Montreal Canadiens but believe he is likely to be ready for next Friday’s matchup against the Minnesota Wild. That would mean Makar would have missed two weeks.

They also discussed the physical demands of the upcoming schedule. As previously mentioned, the DNVR Sports hosts warned that this is the last extended break before the Christmas period, after which Colorado faces a hectic stretch with games every other day.

They emphasized that without MacKinnon or Makar, the Avalanche cannot rely on pure talent alone to win games and will have to outwork their opponents physically throughout that stretch.