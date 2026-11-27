The Colorado Avalanche have no choice but to play without Nathan MacKinnon as he’s sidelined for approximately 12 weeks with a lower-body injury.

This, of course, leaves the organization in a predicament, as he leads the Avalanche in points (30) this season.

Despite his absence, one NHL insider still believes they’re leaving their playoff potential on the table.

Avalanche Insider Notes ‘Weirder Things Have Happened’

Indeed, the National Hockey League is known for surprise comebacks and shocking results. This could stand true for Colorado, even with 31-year-old MacKinnon out of commission.

Sean Gentille of The Athletic predicts:

“Good as we know the Avalanche to be, it’s not possible to label them as a stone-cold playoff lock at the moment; they’re in position by a few points and are about to play several more weeks without Nathan MacKinnon. Weirder things have happened. Still, they’re capable of winning the Stanley Cup if things fall into place, and they have about $1.4 million or so in projected cap space, per PuckPedia. That’d be best spent on another legit second- or third-pair defenseman.”

He tapped the Avalanche as approaching the trade deadline as a “cautious buyer.”

Colorado isn’t out of contention, and their MacKinnon dilemma presents the perfect opportunity for the younger skaters to step up and develop on the big stage.

He’s undoubtedly their most valuable player right now, but one name — Brock Nelson — can capitalize on his absence.

As for the trade deadline, the Avalanche must seriously consider its current roster.

At this rate, as suggested by Gentille, blue-line stability should be their top priority.

Snapshot of the Avalanche Right Now

At 14-7-3 overall, Colorado is third in the Pacific Division, just behind the Dallas Stars (15-7-2) and the Minnesota Wild (18-4-5).

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, the Avalanche clinched a stunning 6-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at home at Denver’s Ball Arena.

Looking ahead, they’re now approaching a clash with the Wild — a division rival — on Friday, Nov. 27, at 4 p.m. ET.

This is a road matchup for the Avalanche, with puck drop taking place at Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul.

With contention on the line and a true shot at entering the playoff race, this is expected to be a grueling matchup for both organizations.