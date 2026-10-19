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Martin Necas Injury Update Doesn’t Look Pretty For Avalanche

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DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 13: Martin Necas #88 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates a goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period at American Airlines Center on October 13, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Colorado Avalanche began Monday night in Philadelphia with 11 forwards.

At the end of the first period, they were down to 10. Martin Necas was injured and went to the locker room before the period was over.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long Necas would be out, but it wasn’t the kind of thing the Avs needed to see after already falling behind 1-0 on the road.

Martin Necas Injury Update

Necas took a puck off the mouth that forced him to leave for the locker room.

He was positioned in close as a teammate took a shot, but it turned out he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The puck was first saved by Flyers goalie Joseph Woll, then deflected off the post, which banked it up to Necas’ mouth.

It likely could’ve been worse if it hit a different part of Necas’ head — like a couple of recent injuries to Minnesota Wild players who went down after getting hit in the side of their helmet — but this wasn’t going to be pretty.

Necas’ mouth was immediately bleeding, and it’s hard to imagine that his teeth were doing great after what happened.

Martin Necas Stats

Necas is a costly player for the Avalance to lose for any stretch of time.

The 27-year-old Czech forward already has 10 points through eight games this season entering Monday night — 4 goals and 6 assists.

Necas had 100 points last season in 78 games with 38 goals and 62 assists. That was his career-high.

He came to the Avalanche from the Hurricanes in the 2024-25 season, and he had 28 points in his first 30 games with Colorado that year.

So he’s been better than a point per game with the Avs. He’s not a guy Colorado will want to lose for long.

Most likely, his mouth will be in some pain but it’ll be something Necas can eventually play through. It didn’t look fun, though.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Martin Necas Injury Update Doesn’t Look Pretty For Avalanche

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