Nathan MacKinnon Fight Leaves Him Bloody in Avalanche Win

Someone is going to have to teach Nathan MacKinnon the word “pugnacious.”

It means that someone is eager to fight, and lately, out of nowhere, that would be how you’d describe the Colorado Avalanche forward.

MacKinnon has rarely been a fighter during his high-scoring NHL career with the Avs, but now twice in two weeks he has dropped the gloves.

The choice he made to fight Tuesday night didn’t work out very well. It left him quite bloody, as can be seen in the picture atop the article.

Nathan MacKinnon Fight vs. Roope Hintz

On Tuesday night, MacKinnon got into a scuffle with Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz.

During the second period, MacKinnon hit Hintz with some cross checks while the puck was in Colorado’s zone, and Hintz hit back. That’s when they decided to get the gloves off and go at it.

Hintz had the stronger punches on this night, hitting MacKinnon with a few fierce rights.

One bonked MacKinnon directly on his nose, appearing to start the bleeding that sent MacKinnon temporarily to the locker room.

Nathan MacKinnon and Roope Hintz dropped the gloves 😳 MacKinnon went to the locker room to treat an open cut. https://t.co/3ThJYjFHE2 — ESPN (@espn) October 14, 2026

MacKinnon had already gotten into a fight in the season opener against the Los Angeles Kings when he took on young forward Brandt Clarke. That fight went better for MacKinnon.

This one against Hintz served as a reminder that maybe MacKinnon is better served doing his usual dominant offense thing rather than trying to mix it up with his fists.

Nathan MacKinnon This Seasin

MacKinnon is off to his usual impressive start on the offensive end of the ice. He already has five goals and seven assists to give him 12 points in six games to begin the year.

That gives MacKinnon a career mark of 1,154 points in 956 games. He has 425 goals and 729 assists.

On Tuesday night, he notched his latest two assists as the Avs eked past the Stars in a 3-2 win.

For what it’s worth, Hintz scored a goal — so both he and MacKinnon, offensive-minded players, got involved all over the ice in the Tuesday evening clash between Western Conference contenders.

Things can get more heated between two teams when they know this could be the start of battles that might even extend into the playoffs at the end of the campaign. Whatever it is, MacKinnon has certainly found himself in the middle of some early-season feuds, more than usual.