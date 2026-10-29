Dylan Larkin’s Agent Issues Statement on Red Wings Client

Pat Brisson, the agent of Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, has issued a statement after the team announced he won’t play with them.

Larkin, who requested a trade from the Red Wings in the offseason, has skated in 10 games for Detroit this season, notching 2 goals and 6 points.

However, on Thursday, the team announced that he will not be playing with them going forward as the team awaits a potential trade.

Now, Larkin’s camp has responded to the latest news.

Dylan Larkin’s Camp Responds to Latest News

Per NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, Larkin’s agent Brisson issued the following statement about his client:

“Statement from Pat Brisson, agent for Dylan Larkin, regarding his client deciding not to play while awaiting a trade: ‘Dylan’s had enough of the situation. We believe he’s been very professional and cooperative through this process.'”

Where Will Dylan Larkin Go?

At this point, it’s pretty obvious that the bridge between the team and the player has been broken, as Detroit is at the point where it is no longer feasible to keep Larkin in their lineup going forward, and it is talking to several teams about a trade.

By keeping him out of the lineup, it lessens the chances of an injury, as any sort of injury would obviously derail a trade and impact any potential return the Red Wings may get back for the player.

We know that Larkin somewhat controls his fate, as he has a full no-trade clause in his contract, and he has given the team a list of 10 franchises that he would be willing to go to if dealt. But to this point, no deal has materialized, as the Red Wings haven’t found a deal to their liking yet, one that satisfies both the player and the team.

We’ll see what happens, but with the player now out of the team’s lineup for the foreseeable future, it does feel like a trade is coming up soon, which should make Larkin happy, as he wants to get out of Detroit, while it will eliminate what has been a headache for the Red Wings.