Losses are starting to pile up for the Detroit Red Wings. Sometimes, missed calls contribute to those losses, as Todd McLellan shared.

Detroit lost narrowly to the New York Islanders on Saturday night, 3-2. McLellan pointed out in his postgame comments that one of New York’s goals came with controversy.

With the Red Wings leading 1-0, Ondrej Palat answered for the Islanders at 9:10 in the second period on a redirection from Ben Hutton’s shot. While Detroit had ample time to answer Palat’s goal, the on-ice situation drew criticism from McLellan.

Via Jonathan Mills of DetroitRedWings.com, McLellan said, “The second (goal) was flat out too many men on the ice, so the officials missed that.”

Palat’s goal took away Detroit’s momentum. Simon Holmstrom scored at 3:26 in the third period, before Palat came back around at 13:21 and put the Islanders up 3-1. Alex DeBrincat scored at 13:50, but it was all the Red Wings had.

Their lack of scoring has become a recurring theme. So much so that missed calls leading to goals have played a role in deciding games.

Red Wings Must Learn To Navigate Misfortunes In Games

While the officials missed a call that led to Palat’s goal, it won’t be the last time Detroit finds itself on the wrong end of a missed call. Some of those will lead to opponents scoring. Those goals will get opponents back into games, tie games, and even extend leads.

It’s also fine to call out a missed call postgame. But responding to adversity is where Detroit is lacking, and Saturday night’s matchup is a prime example.

The Red Wings had over 30 minutes of regulation to figure out how to score again on New York. They allowed two goals before DeBrincat brought Detroit back to within one goal. Then, the Red Wings did what they have been doing all season, and that involves failing to score enough when they need to.

That number is reflected in where they stand from a scoring standpoint. Through 23 games, Detroit has scored 58 goals, putting them 29th in the NHL.

The bigger takeaway isn’t the missed call that led to New York tying the game. It’s that Detroit’s lack of offensive firepower makes those missed calls game-changers when they shouldn’t be.

Todd McLellan Has Bigger Problems To Deal With In Detroit

If this were a missed call that tied a game 4-4 late in the contest as opposed to 1-1 near the halfway point, it would be worth talking even more extensively about. Right now, McLellan and the Red Wings must break their scoring slump.

Detroit has now scored two or fewer goals in seven of their last eight games. They scored four on Nov. 12 in a 5-4 loss against the Florida Panthers.

Detroit is also 1-7-0 in that span. Going forward, McLellan can call out all the missed calls that he wants.

But to prevent missed calls from dictating a contest if they occur halfway through a game in a low-scoring matchup, playing more consistent hockey in the offensive zone will go a long way.