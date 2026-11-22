The St. Louis Blues are gaining a reputation in reclamation projects. One former Red Wings draft bust has joined the club.

Jonatan Berggren scored twice in St. Louis’ 9-6 win over the New Jersey Devils. One goal was an empty-netter, but that shouldn’t take away from Berggren’s four points and three goals over his last three contests.

In St. Louis’ 8-6 win on Nov. 17 over the Anaheim Ducks, Berggren opened the scoring two minutes and 13 seconds into the game off an assist from Justin Barron — another one of St. Louis’ success stories early this season.

Berggren now has nine points and five goals in 20 games. He has also averaged a respectable 14:06 of ice time per game, good for middle-six minutes.

Should Berggren continue his solid output, he is on pace to finish the year with between 36 and 37 points and 20 goals. Both would shatter his previous career-bests with the Red Wings. His best season in Detroit came in 2022-23 when he ended the year with 28 points and 15 goals in 67 contests.

Jonatan Berggren’s Solid Play Is Not A Bad Reflection On The Red Wings

Despite Berggren potentially finding a role with the Blues, this isn’t a bad look on Detroit. St. Louis has been making a habit of finding young talent that wasn’t a good fit on their previous teams, starting with Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg.

Since coming to St. Louis, Holloway and Broberg have developed into a top-six forward and a top-four defenseman, respectively. Holloway has 18 points and six goals in 23 games this year, while Broberg has 17 points and six goals.

Justin Barron has been another one. Barron seemed to bounce around a few teams before coming to St. Louis. He now has 14 points and four goals in 20 games, despite playing third-pairing minutes.

Logan Mailloux looked awful in his first season with the Blues after failing to carve out a role for himself with the Montreal Canadiens. This season, Mailloux has pitched in with seven points and two goals in six games.

Mason McTavish was finished in Anaheim and came to St. Louis over the summer. He has, so far, reclaimed his high-octane potential, with 13 points and eight goals in 23 games.

Looking at Berggren and Co., St. Louis has literally built a contingent of its team with young players whose careers didn’t work out in their previous stops.

Detroit Can Take A Page Out Of St. Louis’ Book

This is where seeing Berggren play better hockey elsewhere can work in Detroit’s favor. The Blues have shown that scanning for young talent and bringing them aboard can and will work.

For a team like the Red Wings that still can’t figure out how to score consistently, doing what the Blues are doing may not be a half-bad idea. For every young player who may get waived or who could land on the trade block, seriously considering a cast-off — or a few — won’t be a bad call.

Fortunately for Detroit, they have a former captain who really wants to get traded. Perhaps requesting some cast-offs as part of a trade package would be part of a fair trade-off. That strategy has also worked early on for the Winnipeg Jets, where Dawson Mercer and Nico Daws are finding their game.