The Detroit Red Wings look like they will utilize Kirby Dach at center as he gets acclimated to the team. Dach practiced at center on Tuesday.

Dach centered Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and J.T. Compher, hinting that he will play center on Wednesday night when Detroit faces the Vancouver Canucks.

For Dach, that most likely means he will find himself in the faceoff circle more often than he had been with the Montreal Canadiens. Dach has taken just 18 faceoffs this season, winning eight of them. That is good for a meager 44.4 faceoff win percentage.

Dach has never won more than 179 faceoffs in a season. That number came in 2021-22 with the Chicago Blackhawks. Dach, however, won only 32.8 percent of his faceoffs that season, and he has never won more than 40.3 percent when taking at least 200 draws.

Whether Dach sees ample time at center on Wednesday night or if he lines up at wing when the puck drops will be an interesting storyline to follow. But most signs point to Dach seeing ample time at the position.

Interim Red Wings GM Implied Dach Is A Center But With An Asterisk

Via Jonathan Mills of DetroitRedWings.com, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff laid out the plan for Dach:

“With regard to Kirby, he’s a centerman. He can play the wing. He’s big. He’s long. He’s got talent, and he’s been playing some really good hockey this year. I’m looking forward to him coming in here. Where he fits in the lineup is going to be up to the coaching staff.”

Dach ultimately may fit better with Detroit as a bottom-six winger. Detroit also has a solid group of centers that have taken faceoffs this season.

Andrew Copp has won 180 draws and 50 percent total. Emmitt Finnie’s faceoff win percentage is clocking in at 47.1 percent, and he has won 138 of them.

As for Compher? He has a 45.1 faceoff win percentage, with 87 wins. Marco Kasper, who has made six appearances this season, has won 20 draws and is boasting a 62.5 faceoff win percentage. Kasper has also been seeing time at winger.

That said, taking faceoffs is just one job for a center, and Dach could thrive in other aspects the role brings. But putting Dach on the wing and letting him use his size to play a physical game along the boards could work to Detroit’s advantage.

When more players rise to the NHL level, Dach’s fit as a bottom-six forward and winger would become even more paramount. Still, given the situation Detroit finds itself in at the bottom of the Atlantic Division, it is fair to give Dach a look at center.

Detroit Is Kirby Dach’s Proving Ground

Dach has one season left on his deal. He is currently looking for an organization where he can be a long-term fit — whether at center or at winger.

For Dach, it likely won’t matter if he plays more center or more wing for the Detroit Red Wings. If he proves he can make an impact in his age-26 season, he could be in for a long-term, cap-friendly deal in the bottom six.

If that’s the case, then Dach makes Detroit’s forward group deeper while the younger players get priority higher up in the lineup. Dach, though, must prove he can play one of those two forward positions. That will be his major test.