Detroit Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff explained why he took the Montreal Canadiens’ trade package for Dylan Larkin.

The Red Wings decided to take Montreal’s trade offer for Larkin and, after their former captain waived his no-movement clause to go to Canada, the deal was completed.

Shawn Horcoff Explains Why Red Wings Took Canadiens Trade Package

Speaking to the media in a press conference confirming the trade package, Horcoff explained why he took Montreal’s trade package for Larkin instead of the other trade offers that he had, including one from the Minnesota Wild.

“At the end of the day, I think the opportunity to acquire a prospect like Michael Hage was hard for us to pass up. I think the skill and the sense that he brings, in a position that’s very vital to be successful in the National Hockey League (center), was hard to pass up,” Horcoff said.

“But even the other pieces we added, Kirby Dach, potential top-three pick, a player that’s still young, has battled some injuries in the past but is playing some really good hockey right now. I think he’s going to come in and he’s going to get a real good opportunity here to come in and prove what he can do. And (Samuel Montembeault) has proven he’s more than a capable NHL goaltender.

“And then some of the picks that we got as well, they give us some flexibility, and some cap flexibility too, that will allow us to go out there and find other further pieces that can help this team.”

Shawn Horcoff Still Has More to Do

While trading Larkin was Horcoff’s most pressing need, he still needs to figure out what to do with defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who has asked for a trade.

Edvinsson has a deadline of December 1 to either sign with Detroit or to be traded and sign with another team before he’s deemed ineligible to play this season. So that’s Horcoff’s most pressing matter on his plate right now as the Detroit interim GM continues to try and clean up the mess Steve Yzerman left.