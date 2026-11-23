With Dylan Larkin no longer in town and the Red Wings looking like one of the most shallow lineups in hockey, it could be a long year.

But their roster reconstruction may be completed much faster than expected. Unless Detroit (8-12-3) gets its act together with the players they have, it is almost a done deal that they will finish in the Atlantic Division’s bottom two.

Detroit has been abysmal without Larkin this season, and Kirby Dach won’t improve the situation. Dach will have his place, but Michael Hage will be the building block Detroit adds to the long-term core.

Hage won’t be the only new addition joining Detroit, likely the second he signs with the franchise. With a potential down season and roster turnover, Detroit’s chances of landing a top-five pick in the 2027 NHL Draft improved dramatically.

Dylan Larkin Trade Could Warrant Detroit An Ultra-High Draft Pick

Per Tankathon, the Red Wings clock in with the sixth-best odds to win the 2027 draft lottery as of Monday. With two straight dark horses winning the last two lotteries — the New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs — Detroit could very well wind up with the top pick.

Regardless of whether they are in a position to draft, presumably, Landon DuPont, Detroit should still walk away with top-tier talent. That could play into their immediate future.

But with players like Hage and Max Plante potentially signing at the end of the season, that alone could make next year’s version of the Red Wings look dramatically different.

Red Wings Have the Pieces for a Potential Turnaround

It’s also not like the Red Wings don’t already have young, seasoned talent playing at the NHL level. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard took the big step this year and has 11 points and four goals in 23 games.

Emmitt Finnie made the leap last season, and his 12 points and eight goals show that his stock is also rising. That doesn’t include Lucas Raymond, Alex DeBrincat, and Moritz Seider, all of whom are franchise cornerstones.

Factor in high-potential defensemen like William Wallinder (six points in 16 games) and Anton Johansson (six points in 23 games), and Detroit has talent in the defensive rotation.

Marco Kasper, Nate Danielson, and Axel Sandin-Pellikka have all seen NHL action this season. Kasper is a full-time NHLer, while Danielson and Sandin-Pellikka could ultimately get there in 2027-28 with more seasoning.

Since arriving in Grand Rapids, Sandin-Pellikka has 10 points and three goals in 10 games. Danielson has also been on a tear, with nine points and two goals in six games.

Nobody has forgotten about Carter Bear, who could get a look in the NHL if he keeps up his stellar play with the Griffins. Bear has 19 points and five goals in 18 games.

There is an incredible chance that all of the above names will end up in Detroit as full-timers next season. That includes Hage and Plante, and also goaltender Michal Postava, who was solid this season in his limited time with the Red Wings.

Potential Simon Edvinsson Trade Could Give Detroit More Building Blocks

A Simon Edvinsson trade could also be on the horizon, per Elliotte Friedman of 32 Thoughts. Losing Edvinsson would subtract one player from the equation in Detroit, so that’s the bad news.

But Edvinsson has yet to play this season. Losing him could result in an incredible gain for Detroit, depending on who they would get in a trade package.

Should Detroit get talent capable of immediately contributing in the NHL this season, then the Red Wings could ultimately enter 2027-28 as one of the league’s more exciting young teams.

This doesn’t mean they will be close to winning a Stanley Cup or even making the playoffs. But if Detroit enters with a mixture of solid young talent along with a few proven veterans, their development at the NHL level will be fun to watch.

Right now, it remains speculative. But the Dylan Larkin trade may have been the next domino to fall in quickly reshaping Detroit’s roster.