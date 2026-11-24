The Dec. 1 deadline to sign Simon Edvinsson is fast approaching for the Detroit Red Wings. They could always trade the blueliner before then.

There is a good chance that a trade occurs, whether before Dec. 1 or if Edvinsson signs a one-year deal that will make him eligible to play this season. Regardless of whether a trade occurs in the next week or beyond, expect trade rumors regarding Edvinsson to persist.

While Detroit could pull off a blockbuster with a team like the San Jose Sharks, there could also be teams that come out of nowhere. Below are three teams not talked about as often, but could make logistical sense regarding an Edvinsson trade.

Red Wings Could Bring In Two High-Potential Forwards From Flyers

Trade Proposal: Simon Edvinsson and a 2029 second-round pick for Jack Berglund and Cole Knuble.

Philadelphia has roughly $17.4 million in cap space and is currently on the upswing following a less-than-stellar start. The Flyers would get a big, high-end defenseman in Edvinsson who could immediately land on their top four.

As for Detroit, Cole Knuble could see an expanded role, having played well (four goals and five points in 13 games) with a limited 11:45 of average total ice time. Knuble is also versatile enough to line up at center or wing.

Jack Berglund would add more edge to Detroit’s brewing physical play among forwards like Michael Brandsegg-Nygard. Berglund is an imposing 6’4, 209 lbs, and he has 13 points and six goals in 16 games for Farjestad BK in the SHL.

Berglund also signed his entry-level contract with the Flyers and has five games of AHL experience. Given his current production, he could make the big club next season and eventually log middle-six minutes.

Seattle Kraken Have Been Active In Player Movement And Could Be A Fit

Trade Proposal: Simon Edvinsson for a 2028 first-round pick and Kaapo Kakko.

The Kraken recently traded Shane Wright to the Nashville Predators, and tried trading for Jason Robertson over the summer. They also acquired Mackie Samoskevich in a trade with the Florida Panthers. Like the Flyers, Seattle has more than enough cap space — $23.479 million — to extend Edvinsson long-term.

Kakko is a former second-overall pick who has been a sound reclamation project with the Kraken. He currently has 15 points and four goals in 21 games, and his $4.525 cap hit carries no trade protections. Kakko is also young enough to easily slide into Detroit’s middle six and make an impact.

The 2028 first-round pick is insurance in case Kakko flops in Detroit. Much like he did during the first leg of his NHL career with the New York Rangers.

Calgary Flames Could Be A Surprise Trade Partner For Red Wings

Trade Proposal: Simon Edvinsson for Connor Zary, Aydar Suniev, 2027 second-round pick

Rebuilding teams like the Calgary Flames are often going to at least inquire about a young player’s services. When a player like Edvinsson comes along for a potential trade, it will definitely pique their interest.

It’s also worth noting that Calgary lost Kevin Bahl for the season with a lower-body injury. Bahl was averaging nearly 22 minutes a game before the injury.

The Flames have a potential reclamation project they wouldn’t mind dishing off in Connor Zary, who fell out of favor with the team and is currently in the AHL. Zary underwent knee surgery in October and remains sidelined, but at 25, he could offer Detroit a relatively young reclamation project once healthy.

Suniev is in his first full season with Calgary and currently has four goals and seven points in 22 games. Those numbers look low, but the Flames haven’t been a high-scoring team all season. They rank 29th with 61 goals in 25 games. Nobody on Calgary has over 19 points.