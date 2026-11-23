The Detroit Red Wings’ next move is now abundantly clear following the Dylan Larkin trade.

With the organization clearing the board of its biggest issue, interim GM Shawn Horcoff can now move on to the next task on his list, which is the Simon Edvinsson trade.

According to insider Elliotte Friedman, an Edvinsson trade could happen much sooner than expected.

“I don’t think (Simon) Edvinsson will be too long away, either. I’ve been saying for about a week or so now that I think there’s deals to be made for him. And I believe that. I think that this one will end sooner rather than later.”

While Friedman’s timeline remains relatively vague, there is no question that the Red Wings are on the clock. The December 1 deadline is a real thing, and so now Detroit can turn its attention to the potential deals on the table for the 23-year-old blueliner.

Friedman named the teams believed to be in the mix, though there may be others lurking in the shadows.

“I have that it, although Nashville is very interested, it’s been a challenge to find a match. So, I know Boston’s in there. And I suspect that Anaheim’s in there and we’ll see who else is in there.”

Judging from the way the Red Wings played the Dylan Larkin trade, there may be a lot more happening that fans and pundits just don’t know about.

Edvinsson Could Help Red Wings Round Out Roster

The working theory at the moment is that, instead of hitting a grand slam with one trade, the Red Wings were hoping to hit two home runs. The first one happened with Dylan Larkin. Now, the Edvinsson trade is expected to round out the organization’s needs moving forward.

Yes, the Red Wings got Kirby Dach in the Larkin trade. But he’s far from a sure thing at this point. So, it wouldn’t be ludicrous to think that Detroit would be targeting another center in a deal for Simon Edvinsson.

One of the talking points is that the Red Wings could bring in another Michael, Misa, from the San Jose Sharks. If that’s the case, Detroit could have one of the most tantalizing one-two punches down the middle for years to come.

That’s speculation for now. The Boston Bruins have been hot on the trail, as well. The Ducks may also pull some of their chips to the middle to land one of the best young defensemen in the NHL at the moment.

Could Edvinsson Deal Go Beyond December 1?

Another working theory is that the Red Wings could sign Edvinsson to a one-year deal and then suspend him in order to skirt the December 1 deadline.

The theory, as Frank Servalli pointed out, makes sense insofar as it just buys time for something to happen.

Considering that the Dylan Larkin deal is now in the books, there is still time for the Edvinsson deal to happen without the need for a token contract just to keep Edvinsson’s 2026-27 season alive.

It will be an interesting next week or so, as the time is seemingly running out to get something done this season.