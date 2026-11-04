Detroit Red Wings Announce John Gibson Injruy During Lightning Game

During the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning game on Tuesday afternoon, Red Wings netminder John Gibson suffered a lower-body injruy, the team announced.

It’s not entirely known when he suffered the injury, but he did play the entirety of the first quarter. Tarasov is now between the crease for the Red Wings, who trail the Lightning 2-0.

RotoWire.com wrote:

“Gibson gave up two goals on 11 shots while playing all of the first period. It’s not immediately obvious when he sustained the injury. If he is forced to miss additional time, Daniil Tarasov will take over as the starter and the Red Wings will need to call up a goalie from AHL Grand Rapids to fill out the roster.”

More on John Gibson with the Red Wings This Season

John Gibson, 33, has logged 10 starts for the Red Wings this season (Tuesday’s contest was his 11th). He’s 4-5-1 with a GAA of 3.37, and a save percentage of .860.

2026-27 marks the 14th NHL season for Gibson, and second with the Detroit Red Wings.

He holds a career goalie record of 237-244-68 across 561 starts, with a lifetime GAA of 2.88.

Gibson had previously spent 12 seasons with the Anaheim Ducks.

In 2025-26, his first season with the Red Wings, Gibson logged 57 starts and posted a record of 29-22-4.