The Dylan Larkin trade finally happened on Sunday night. Detroit acquired a centerpiece who could become its next franchise player.

Michael Hage was the prime asset in the Red Wings‘ return for Larkin. Since the Montreal Canadiens drafted him with the 21st overall pick in 2024, Hage has been an absolute nightmare for opponents.

Hage started his career at the University of Michigan in the 2024-25 season and made an impact with 34 points and 13 goals in 33 games. He followed that up with 52 points and 13 goals in 39 games in 2025-26, before going on an absolute tear so far in 2026-27.

Hage has 26 points and five goals in just 13 games, and his performance sets the stage for an eventual and successful NHL debut once he ends his college career. With Detroit playing some horrific hockey offensively, fans may start counting down the days until Hage ultimately signs.

Michael Hage Gives Red Wings An Intriguing Potential Larkin Replacement

One of the biggest questions heading into the trade was if Detroit could acquire a surefire 1C. While Hage doesn’t immediately answer that question, his presence as a prospect in the pipeline and elite college production help the cause.

Right now, Detroit has two young centers — Emmitt Finnie and Marco Kasper — playing regularly in the NHL. Finnie’s ceiling is likely as a 2C, while Kasper seems to be topping out as a middle-six center. Kasper may even be better suited to play wing.

Nate Danielson saw time at center and wing this season, but he couldn’t hold his spot in the NHL.

Should Hage keep up his dominant play, make the smooth transition to the NHL, and improve during the first leg of his career, he could ultimately factor in as a legitimate 1C. Overall, the entire fanbase will have its eyes on him for the remainder of his time at Michigan.

Detroit Faces Questions About Immediate Return In Dylan Larkin Trade

Besides the futures — 2027 conditional first-round pick, a 2029 first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick, and a 2028 fourth-round pick — Detroit also acquired Kirby Dach and Sam Montembeault.

Neither will be game-changers for Detroit, and it also raises questions about where they fit. Dach, though, could be intriguing. He had been with the Canadiens since the early stages of their rebuild in 2022-23.

In Dach’s tenure with Montreal, he had seen them transform from the Atlantic Division’s worst team into a surefire Stanley Cup contender. That gives Detroit value, even if there are questions regarding what his ultimate role will be.

The same goes for Montembeault. He had been with Montreal since 2021-22, the year the Canadiens started rebuilding following their surprise appearance in the Stanley Cup Final in 2021.

He, too, had seen the transformation. Montembeault was also a large part of it until Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler started outplaying him.

As for his fit? Montembeault looks like he’s insurance for John Gibson and Daniil Tarasov. He has been out with a lower-body injury all season and has yet to play. Therefore, there won’t be a surefire answer regarding Montembeault until he makes his season debut.

In short, the ultimate success of this trade rests with Hage and what Detroit may do with the acquired futures. Those picks could wind up as currency to make other acquisitions.

In the immediate future, Hage’s play will be in Detroit’s spotlight while Dach and Montembeault provide a veteran presence for a continually rebuilding franchise.