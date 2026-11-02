Detroit Red Wings Promote AHL Star Amid Dylan Larkin Trade Request Drama

The Detroit Red Wings are at the bottom of the Atlantic Division despite having a decent 6-5-3 record.

The Red Wings have been trending in the right direction as of late, though. The Original Six club has won three out of their last five games and will be aiming to keep it going from here.

Now, as the Red Wings continue to deal with the Dylan Larkin drama, they have called up one of their forwards from the AHL.

Detroit Red Wings Promote AHL Star

The Red Wings have announced that they have called up forward John Leonard from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins.

UPDATE: The #RedWings have recalled John Leonard from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. https://t.co/Moo1oGpnSb — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 1, 2026

The Red Wings calling up Leonard after Larkin bailed on the team is understandable. Leonard has had a lot of success at the AHL level and has had some decent NHL moments in the past. Now, he is getting another chance on Detroit’s roster and will be looking to take advantage of it.

Looking at Leonard

When looking at what Leonard has done in the AHL, it makes sense that he has been called up by Detroit. In six games this season with the Griffins, the 28-year-old forward has posted five goals and seven points. This is after he had 33 goals and 54 points in 47 AHL games last season with the Griffins.

Leonard last played at the NHL level with Detroit this past season. In 11 games with the Red Wings during the 2025-26 season, he recorded two goals and four points. Overall, he did pretty well as a call-up last season and will now aim to make an impact this time around for Detroit.

In 81 career NHL games over five seasons split between the San Jose Sharks, Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes, and Red Wings, Leonard has posted eight goals, 13 assists, 21 points, and 55 hits.