Chris Ilitch Fails to Comfort Detroit Red Wings Fans

Between the public Dylan Larkin trade request, the Simon Edvinsson contract dispute, and the lack of traction on a long-term general manager, it’s been a rough go for the Detroit Red Wings and their fans.

However, Chris Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Holdings, has taken to LinkedIn to message fans during this trying time.

Chris Ilitch Sends a Message to Detroit Red Wings Fans

Ilitch took to his personal LinkedIn account to publish a post reflecting on the beginning of the NHL season and addressing the state of the Red Wings.

“Opening night in the NHL is always something special. And Friday night, as our Detroit Red Wings began a new season at Little Caesars Arena, Hockeytown showed up,” his post began. “A century of hockey, and more Stanley Cup wins than any other American NHL team, only happens with dedication and resilience. That Red Wings spirit is a constant through the seasons, from the coaches and players to the arena staff—like our incredible Ice Crew and broadcasters—and of course, generations of fans. I enjoyed visiting with many of them before the game to thank them for their part in our story and continuing it forward.”

“At the same time, I recognize fan frustrations. I get it and certainly feel the same. Like our city, the Red Wings have experienced incredible triumphs and faced difficult challenges but have always met them with grit and determination. As the franchise begins its 101st season, I remain focused on building the championship-level organization that our Red Wings family and fans deserve.”

Chris Ilitch’s Message to Detroit Red Wings Fans Comes Up Short

While it’s noble for Ilitch to attempt to ease things with the Red Wings faithful, his message misses the mark.

For one, there is no mention of the Larkin or Edvinsson situations. Secondly, there is nothing about the Red Wings’ pursuit of a full-time GM.

Yes, they have named Shawn Horcoff the interim GM. However, he can’t be the interim GM forever. They need to put their nose to the grindstone and hire someone to be the full-time GM or name Horcoff as the GM.

Then, the management team can truly get to work.

When an organization needs to make long-term decisions, it should have someone in power who can make those decisions, instead of a placeholder for the real decision-maker who has yet to arrive.

One way or another, things need to change in Hockeytown, stat.