Red Wings Goaltender Finally Delivered Key Turnaround Against Sharks

The Detroit Red Wings wouldn’t have stolen a 4-3 shootout win from the San Jose Sharks if John Gibson hadn’t played a key role.

Gibson needed to have a big game. After saving 19 shots and posting a .950 save percentage in a loss vs. the New York Rangers, Gibson struggled. In his previous four starts, Gibson went 1-2-1, recording a .846 save percentage while allowing 16 goals, or an average of four per game. So, Saturday marked an incredible turnaround.

Best yet, Gibson allowed just one goal in the first period despite facing 14 shots. That came when the Wings were on the penalty kill, something Detroit has been struggling with all season. He would allow another power-play goal in the third period, meaning the Sharks scored just once at even strength — which came from none other than Macklin Celebrini in the second period.

John Gibson Stepped Up For The Red Wings In Overtime

While the Red Wings gained momentum with goals from Emmitt Finnie and Alex DeBrincat to force overtime, the extra period didn’t look good for Detroit. Andrew Copp got caught holding at the 2:32 mark, putting San Jose back on the power play.

The Sharks made nothing out of the power play thanks to some incredible defense from Detroit, whose PK unit stepped up at the right time.

Still, Gibson blocked four shots in the extra period before stopping an additional three shots in the shootout. Gibson’s 7-for-7 performance in overtime and the shootout helped ensure the Wings ended the night with the W.

Following the game, Gibson improved to 2-3-1 on the season, with an .873 save percentage, a 3.58 GAA, and a .333 quality starts percentage. While that might not look good, Gibson didn’t start getting hot last season until December. If he can snag a few good games in October and November, the better off he may be when December hits.

Gibson Has A Chance To Get Consistent Earlier In The Season

Overall, Gibson enjoyed his second-best outing of 2026-27, finishing the game with a .912 save percentage and 31 saves. It’s also a far cry from his previous two performances. In losses to the Seattle Kraken and New Jersey Devils, Gibson made just 42 saves on 52 shots. That gave him a save percentage of just .808 over his previous two contests.

Gibson needed a chance to get back on track. With the Red Wings facing a Western Conference road trip that includes stops in Seattle, Vancouver, and Calgary, Gibson can finally string together consistent play. The big test may come in Edmonton, which rounds out the first road trip of the season, should he get the nod in that matchup.

With Daniil Tarasov playing so well early, it’s also worth noting that Gibson won’t face intense pressure as the main guy in the net. If Gibson and Tarasov split starts on the road trip, it gives Gibson an even better chance to play a more consistent game.

There are also no back-to-backs on the upcoming road trip, and the Red Wings have two full days off. This means both Gibson and Tarasov will have fresher legs when they are asked to man the crease in the upcoming four-game stint.