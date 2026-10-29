Red Wings Trade Pitch Lands $21 Million Goalie, Sends John Gibson to Maple Leafs

The Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs are both working with veteran goaltenders, and a new trade pitch published Thursday asks the question — why not swap them?

The proposed trade would send John Gibson to the Toronto Maple Leafs while sending Sergei Bobrovsky to the Detroit Red Wings, with three draft picks attached.

The framework, created and posted on the roster-construction site PuckGM by “NHL Disclosure”, also hands Detroit Toronto’s 2027 first-round pick and second-rounders in 2027 and 2028. Gibson counts $6.4 million against the cap and Bobrovsky $7 million, so Toronto would save roughly $600,000 while Detroit would add the same, under a salary cap that rose to $104 million for 2026-27, according to Sports Business Journal.

John Gibson and Sergei Bobrovsky: Career Profiles

Gibson, 33, was born in Pittsburgh on July 14, 1993, and the Anaheim Ducks drafted him 39th overall in 2011, according to NHL.com. He became the franchise’s workhorse, setting Anaheim records for games, starts and saves, and earned the Jennings Trophy and All-Rookie Team honors in 2015-16. Detroit acquired him from Anaheim in June 2025 in exchange for goalie Petr Mrázek and draft picks, according to The Athletic.

Last season Gibson went 29-22-4 with a 2.72 goals-against average in 57 games. This season he is 3-4-1 with a 3.44 average and .867 save percentage. Across 571 career games he is 236-243-68 with a .909 save percentage and 28 shutouts. His eight-year contract expires after this season, with an annual cap hit of $6.4 million, according to PuckPedia.

Bobrovsky, 38, was born Sept. 20, 1988, in Novokuznetsk, Russia. The Philadelphia Flyers signed him as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2010. He won the Vezina Trophy in 2012-13 and 2016-17 with the Columbus Blue Jackets, then captured the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers in 2024 and 2025. His 459 regular-season wins rank seventh in league history.

“Sergei is a real game-changer for us in terms of the stability, the consistency, the durability,” Toronto general manager John Chayka said on July 1, as quoted by NHL.com. Bobrovsky signed a three-year, $21 million contract with Toronto that includes a full no-movement clause.

He went 27-23-1 with a 3.07 goals-against average and .877 save percentage for Florida in 2025-26, and he has posted a save percentage below .900 this season.

Gibson-Bobrovsky Trade: Financial and Competitive Impact

Financially, Detroit takes on more term. Bobrovsky’s deal runs through 2028-29, two seasons past Gibson’s, and his no-movement clause means he would have to approve any trade. Toronto would remove $21 million in total commitments from its books.

Detroit already employs Daniil Tarasov and Michal Postava, whose debut win came in his first NHL start, plus prospect Trey Augustine, according to Detroit Hockey Now. Toronto, which finished 32-36-14 last season, pairs its starter with Anthony Stolarz, who signed a four-year, $15 million contract extension.

By assets, Detroit comes out ahead. The Red Wings would receive a two-time Vezina Trophy winner and two-time champion plus a first-round pick and two second-rounders, while sending out a goalie on an expiring contract. Toronto would gain a goaltender five years younger, with a deal that ends after this season, but would give up all three picks.

On the ice, neither goalie is an upgrade at this point. Gibson’s save percentage is .867, and Bobrovsky’s sits below .900.