Red Wings Rookie Makes Immediate Impact In NHL Debut

The Detroit Red Wings’ influx of impact rookies and second-year players continued Tuesday night, with yet another one making an impact.

Ex-captain Dylan Larkin may have stolen the show, but William Wallinder made his presence known. Scratched for his first two contests, Wallinder saw just 9:07 of ice time. But he finished with a plus-2 rating and an assist, his first NHL point.

Wallinder’s big moment came on Justin Faulk’s goal at the 4:30 mark of the second period. Wallinder was all alone with the puck near the top of the left circle in his own end. He found Faulk battling an Ottawa player at center ice and delivered the puck on a perfect pass.

Faulk faked out an incoming Senators player, bolted down the ice, snuck between two more Ottawa players, and shot the puck while falling forward to increase the Red Wings’ lead to three goals. It was a highlight-reel moment for Wallinder, who made this goal happen. Lucas Raymond took credit for delivering the secondary assist.

William Wallinder Wasn’t The Only Detroit Red Wings Youngster To Thrive

Earlier in the game, two Red Wings forwards made their presence known. Detroit allowed an early goal at the 2:44 mark of the first period to Tim Stutzle, but regained momentum almost immediately.

At the 3:16 mark of the first, Nate Danielson and Carter Mazur — who made his season debut — made DeBrincat’s game-tying goal possible. This one was all about crashing the net and creating chaos, which is exactly what will help Mazur make an impact in the NHL.

Mazur took the ensuing rebound from Senators’ goaltender Samuel Ersson’s pad, and he immediately fired it. Ersson blocked the shot, but the puck drifted behind him. Danielson tried sneaking it in from the side of the net, keeping Ersson planted at the left post. Then DeBrincat swooped in and did the rest.

What Mazur and Danielson did was textbook, and it’s something the Red Wings must take notes on. When you create chaos like that, get the goaltender out of position, and fire three shots at the net within seconds, you’re going to score.

Overall, it was a sound performance from three more players who the Red Wings needed to show up. The question, as always, is if they will continue this trend when given a chance.

Wallinder, Mazur, And Danielson Compensated For Quiet Nights

Heading into Tuesday night’s game, names like Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Anton Johansson, Axel Sandin-Pellikka, and Emmitt Finnie were those who fans would have expected to make noise. Instead, they had relatively quiet nights.

Brandsegg-Nygard landed five body checks, but recorded one shot. Anton Johansson also played a physical game, with one block and two hits, while Albert Johansson posted three shots and two blocks.

Sandin-Pellikka committed two giveaways, but got in front of two shots and got one puck to the net. Finnie posted two shots, blocked one shot, and landed a body check across 18:17 of ice time.

At some point this season, the youngest players in the lineup will collectively treat fans to an all-around monster game. Throughout the first three matchups of the season, they have all been making noise. Wallinder, Mazur, and Danielson were the latest names to help put on a show.