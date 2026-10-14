Alex DeBrincat Signing Massive Extension With the Red Wings

According to NHL insiders Elliotte Friedman and Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings are on the verge of signing forward Alex DeBrincat to a seven-year extension.

Friedman appeared to be the first to break the news on Tuesday night, followed just moments later by Johnston. The team has not officially announced the extension, but speculation is that the release will come sometime on Tuesday evening, if not first thing Wednesday.

Johnston wrote in a post on X, “Alex DeBrincat scored two goals tonight, and word is he and the Red Wings have made progress on a contract extension expected to land in the $90M range over seven years.”

Elliotte Friedman is also on top of the news, offering even more detail. He adds a specific AAV.

“Despite Detroit’s tough 5-4 overtime loss to New Jersey, there appears to be an important off-ice victory for the Red Wings. Word is the team and Alex DeBrincat are closing in on approximately 7 x $13M extension. They needed some good news and are about to get it.”

Huge News For the Red Wings

DeBrincat is entering the final year of his four-year, $31.5 million contract with the Red Wings, carrying a $7.875 million cap hit, and was set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Despite his impending free agency, he has repeatedly made clear he wants to stay in Detroit, telling reporters, “My intention is obviously to stay in Detroit.”

The Farmington Hills native, who grew up a Red Wings fan, says he takes pride in wearing the jersey and wants to help return the franchise to its “glory days.”

It’s been welcome news to Red Wings fans who have been inundated with talk that Dylan Larkin wants a trade and Simon Edvinsson is struggling to get an extension done with the team. The belief is that both might be leaving, even though the Red Wings would like to get Edvinsson extended as well.

DeBrincat Was Set to Get Paid

His leverage was strong, so this might be considered a bit of a discount deal. DeBrincat just posted a career year, setting personal highs with 41 goals, 44 assists, and 85 points. Undoubtedly, there would have been teams poking around on his availability at the trade deadline if he’d not signed, with even more kicking tires in free agency had he reached that point on July 1, 2027.

His performance would have put him in line for a significant raise, and one that might have exceeded $13 million on the open market as the salary cap continues to climb.

All of this is now a moot point, as the Red Wings took care of a significant piece of business.