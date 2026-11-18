The unusual wave of disruptions affecting internet sites has reached the hockey world. On Tuesday, the IIHF Cyberattack hit ice hockey’s international governing body.

As insider Chris Johnston confirmed, the site was down for a few hours, with images promoting Russian hockey taking over. Johnston noted that a Russian group claimed responsibility for the attack.

“It (IIHF) was a victim of a cyberattack on Tuesday, and this comes just two days, of course, after the IIHF announced that Russia would not be eligible to participate in the upcoming World Junior Tournament. This attack appears to have been played out by a group calling itself the Pro-Russia Hackers.”

Meanwhile, Johnston described the details of the IIHF cyberattack, noting how the intention was to protest the governing body’s decision to limit Russian participation in the next World Juniors.

“They took over the IIHF site briefly, had a picture of Russian players celebrating, and said, essentially, ‘You’re banning the only team you can’t beat.’ The IIHF, for its part, says it’s going to do everything it can to find out what caused this attack and restore its systems.”

Johnston also noted that the IIHF site was down for a few hours on Tuesday. The Russian hockey federation has taken a step back, denying any involvement in the incident.

IIHF’s Decision on Russia Has Created a Major International Dispute

The IIHF has found itself in a difficult position following the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision to reinstate Russia in international hockey competitions.

Russia and Belarus have been excluded from international tournaments since 2022, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The IIHF maintained that position for the 2026-27 season, citing safety and security concerns. However, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation challenged the decision, and CAS ruled on October 30 that Russia must be allowed to participate in five upcoming championships.

That put the IIHF in an awkward position. The organization disagreed with the ruling but was still expected to comply with it. That’s why the IIHF cyberattack, as innocuous as it ultimately was, shed light on the situation.

There was another problem, though. Canada made it clear that Russian players and officials would not be allowed to enter the country to participate in the upcoming World Junior Championship. Prime Minister Mark Carney stood by that position, leaving the IIHF with few options.

Ultimately, the federation confirmed that Russia would not participate in the tournament in Edmonton and Red Deer. Canada would remain the host, and Norway would retain its place in the competition.

Well, that hasn’t exactly settled the matter. Russia’s reinstatement is still a major point of contention, and the IIHF has to figure out how to handle the other tournaments affected by the CAS ruling.

IIHF Cyberattack Highlights Growing Tensions Around Russian Hockey

The dispute has already spilled over into other international competitions. Finland, Sweden, Czechia, Norway, Denmark, Latvia and Austria have all indicated that their national teams will not play against Russia under the current circumstances.

That’s a significant problem for the IIHF. The organization is supposed to bring countries together through international competition, but it now faces the possibility of teams refusing to take the ice against one another.

The situation is particularly complicated with the 2027 Men’s World Championship approaching in Germany. Several participating countries have made their positions clear, and Germany’s hockey federation has called on the IIHF to provide greater certainty for teams, fans and sponsors.

The IIHF cyberattack is another indication of how far these tensions have gone. Of course, the incident itself is unlikely to change anything about Russia’s eligibility. But it does show how the political dispute surrounding Russian participation has become increasingly difficult for the IIHF to contain.

The organization now faces mounting pressure to diffuse a tense situation. While Russia has the right to protest the situation, resorting to cyberattacks is only a sign that things may escalate. What the next level of escalation may be is another story entirely.

Let’s just hope that the entire situation ends here. The last thing hockey fans want is a lamentable incident that could lead to much more than just a disruption in the IIHF’s website.