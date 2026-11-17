One of the most overlooked parts of professional hockey is the leagues that develop the players that one day become stars in the NHL. But if Drew Scott has his way, the WHL, and in particular the Vancouver Giants, will become household names.

The Property Brothers star took the time to speak with Heavy to discuss his latest project, “Hometown Giants.” The six-part series currently airing on Amazon Prime chronicles the “raw journey” of the members of the Vancouver Giants hockey team.

Scott, along with longtime friend turned business partner Michael Buble, describes how their personal journeys are part of the team’s ownership.

But this is no publicity stunt for Scott. It’s an endeavor close to heart for the Vancouver native.

“The show is about the raw journey to the NHL,” Scott stated. “Hometown Giants is a passion project that shines a light on what the kids are going through.”

Indeed, the players on the Giants are still kids. They range in age from 18 and find themselves on the cusp of making the NHL.

For Scott, the journey of these young men hits close to home. As a child, the TV star excelled in martial arts and basketball. It was those experiences that helped mold the character that has made him a successful professional, family man, and community member.

It’s All About Storytelling

While Drew Scott isn’t exactly an expert at running a hockey team, his penchant for storytelling is what has made the Hometown Giants project a success.

“My storytelling skills highlight the raw journey the players go through to get to the NHL.”

Yes, there’s an element of competitiveness and excellence, but there’s also an element of understanding that the Vancouver Giants go beyond hockey.

“We support the community and the players. It’s about helping the kids live out their hopes.”

But if there’s one thing about Drew Scott’s personal journey that he wants the players to learn from, it’s the pursuit of authenticity.

“I want to share my experience so that the players can be their authentic selves.”

And certainly, for anyone who’s ever met Scott, there’s a genuine warmth to his demeanor. However, make no mistake. He’s all business, and he’s committed to seeing Vancouver Giants become an elite breeding ground for the next NHL stars.

Breeding NHL Stars Is a Learning Experience

There’s an air of humility to Drew Scott’s description of his role in Hometown Giants. While he admitted that there is a learning curve to the ownership side of a hockey team, he’s embraced the opportunity to grow.

“I’ve been learning a ton. The kids have taught me so much. This project is also about education, about setting them up to be great humans.”

While there’s a clear objective to mold future NHL stars, the bottom line is that being a Hometown Giant is all about being a good person on and off the ice.

The Vancouver Giants are among the many projects Scott has in the works. In addition to the next season of Property Brothers, Scott teased about the possibility of a second season of Hometown Giants. Fans will be keeping their fingers crossed to see if this project will come to fruition.

In the meantime, fans can catch Drew, and his brother Jonathan, in his brand-new, twice-weekly YouTube series, Drew & Jonathan’s Open Concept. The new series promises to give viewers a whole new look into the how-to expert brothers, as they step outside their usual roles and into a world of ridiculous games, unexpected challenges, lively conversations, and a whole lot of brotherly rivalry.

New long-form episodes premiere every Tuesday and Friday on the Drew & Jonathan YouTube channel, with the first episode having launched on November 10.