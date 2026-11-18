The last thing the Toronto Maple Leafs want to do right now is look at the standings. Seeing themselves in last place in the Atlantic Division could do far more harm than good.

Unless the team can find some sort of motivation in seeing themselves at the bottom of the division, the only thing the Leafs need to look at is themselves.

The club just needs to work hard and focus on controlling the things they can control. Otherwise, the prospect of salvaging this season may be too much to pull off.

For now, the talk shouldn’t be about making the playoffs. Yes, that’s a major goal for the organization. But it shouldn’t be the only thing guiding the team’s performance at this point. The guiding factor should be trying to get back to the fundamentals and win hockey games.

It might sound like a cliché, but the Maple Leafs have entered a territory in which only the next game matters.

While injuries have played a major role in derailing their season, the fact is that the only thing the Leafs can actually do about it is go out there and execute. One can find all the sports adages used to help teams focus on winning.

But the bottom line is that the only game that matters is the next one. Thinking about games in the spring won’t do anyone any good.

Maple Leafs Have to Dump Thoughts of Magic Fixes

From time to time, everyone wishes there was a magic button they could just push to solve everything.

That would be fantastic if it really existed. Such a magic button would make Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Chris Tanev 10 years younger. That button would also morph Sergei Bobrovsky into the Vezina Trophy-caliber goalie he once was.

Heck, that magic button would wipe 10 years off John Tavares and restore Auston Matthews to his 60-goal form.

Alas, that button doesn’t exist. And so, Maple Leafs GM John Chayka cannot afford to think that there’s a single solution out there. A coaching change or a major trade won’t save the season. Even if it doesn’t end in a playoff appearance, turning things around this year won’t happen with some incantation or ritual.

The turnaround will happen with the team avoiding the costly mistakes that doomed its six-game homestand.

Toronto Still Has Time to Turn It Around

Even at the risk of sounding like hopium, the Maple Leafs still have time to turn things around. The team has the talent and the firepower to make a run at a playoff spot.

Once in, Toronto could become a very tough out.

The clock is ticking, nonetheless. That’s why the focus can’t go beyond the next game or even the next shift. Teams that focus on winning each shift end up winning hockey games. Like losses, wins quickly pile up. And if rivals even stumble just a little, a hot team can make up ground in the standings.

Ultimately, the Maple Leafs don’t really have much of a choice. It’s either give up on the season and play out the string, even in November, or take it one game at a time and try to make a serious run at it.