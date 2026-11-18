The Toronto Maple Leafs have lost seven straight games after the Chicago Blackhawks beat them 6-3 in Tuesday night NHL action.

Despite entering this road game having lost six straight games all back home at Scotiabank Arena, the Maple Leafs were still the betting favorites and expected to beat the Blackhawks.

But they lost yet again, and the Maple Leafs have now lost seven straight games.

Maple Leafs Are Having a Terrible Season

There is no doubt that the Maple Leafs are having an absolutely nightmarish season.

Following this most recent defeat, Toronto fell to 8-13-2 on the season in the first 23 games of the year, for just 18 points on the year. They are in 8th place out of eight teams in the Atlantic Division and continue to sink further in the Eastern Conference Standings, with only the Pittsburgh Penguins (16 points) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (14 points) below them in the conference.

The worst part about all of this for Toronto is that they don’t have their own first-round pick this season, so if they continue to lose out and earn a high draft pick, they won’t be able to pick it, as the team has to send its pick to either the Boston Bruins or Philadelphia Flyers in 2027, and then give their pick in 2028 to the other team, as part of two previous terrible trades made by former GM Brad Treliving.

Sergei Bobrovsky Struggled Yet Again

One of the biggest reasons for Toronto’s struggles this season has been the poor play of veteran goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who allowed six goals against the Blackhawks on just 25 shots.

Bobrovsky, who signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Maple Leafs this summer, has been absolutely dreadful in his first season in Toronto. His numbers are terrible, and he has not passed the eye test, either. He keeps letting in goals for the Maple Leafs at the worst possible times, and the team is not playing with any sort of confidence behind him.

Despite that, the team says they have full confidence in Bobrovsky, and keeps giving him more starts than backup Anthony Stolarz, who has clearly outplayed Bobrovsky this season and who should be getting more starts in goal going forward, especially after this absolutely brutal loss against the Blackhawks.

With that in mind, there isn’t a lot to look forward to these days for Maple Leafs fans, who continue to do their best to support a team that doesn’t know how to win.

So, does head coach Jim Hiller take the fall and get fired? Not likely, as GM John Chayka said that his job is currently not on the line despite the terrible play of the Maple Leafs this season.

That being said, maybe the Maple Leafs should just admit that the Hiller experiment was a failure and try to save their season by firing him and trying to find someone else who can come in and give the team the spark that it so desperately needs to turn the season around.