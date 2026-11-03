Kaprizov Connection Has Minnesota in the Nikita Kucherov Conversation

Nikita Kucherov’s future in Tampa Bay is suddenly one of the NHL’s biggest storylines, and a surprising name is entering the conversation: the Minnesota Wild.

While most media personalities and analysts have been focused on the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, and other splashier destinations, an obvious fit might be in Minnesota, where Kucherov has a close relationship with Kirill Kaprizov.

What’s The Latest on the Kucherov Talks?

Negotiations between the Lightning and Kucherov’s camp reportedly remain far apart. Following a rift with GM Julien BriseBois, it sounds like Kucherov is headed toward unrestricted free agency and could double his current $9.5 million AAV. Kucherov also holds a modified no-trade clause that lets him submit a list of 10 approved teams, and Emily Kaplan reports he “has his eyes set on playing with another one of the league’s top superstars and has a few players/teams in mind.”

That’s where Kirill Kaprizov comes in.

On 32 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman wondered how many elite players have been asking their managers or agents about a chance to play with Kucherov. He also pointed to the Kaprizov relationship: “He’s tight with Kaprizov. Minnesota’s got a wild situation going right now.”

Jeff Marek suggested on The Sheet Podcast that teams with fellow Russian stars could be a fit. He linked the Montreal Canadiens, but it’s “wild” to overlook Minnesota, where arguably the NHL’s most talented Russian star is currently playing. Kucherov likely wants to play with smart players and wants to win. The Wild are pushing to be a Stanley Cup contender.

It shouldn’t be overlooked that Kucherov wants a number above the $17 million AAV Kaprizov makes. But if he were to play with Kaprizov, perhaps the Wild can convince him to take the same salary. After all, Kucherov did recently tell reporters that “It was never about the money,” as he explained his fallout with the Lightning.

What About the Quinn Hughes Situation?

The Quinn Hughes situation adds a major wrinkle. Hughes has yet to commit long-term in Minnesota, and the Wild’s cap picture could look very different depending on how that plays out. One fan scenario making the rounds argues that if Hughes doesn’t sign, Minnesota would have roughly $40 million in cap space in 2027, enough to pursue Kucherov.

At the same time, Kucherov coming in could be the thing that convinces Hughes to stay in Minnesota. If GM Bill Guerin needs that big name to get Hughes to sign an extension, there are few bigger than Kucherov.

At the very least, the Wild could chase Kucherov to spur Hughes into signing. Some have even suggested Minnesota present Hughes with an ultimatum: sign, or the Wild will go to Plan B.

The downside of the Wild chasing a player nearing his mid-30s is obvious. They could overpay, and if it’s a trade, it will require significant assets they either don’t have or would prefer not to give up.

Still, between Kaprizov’s friendship with Kucherov and the uncertainty around Hughes, Minnesota has become a fascinating name to track as Kucherov’s situation develops.